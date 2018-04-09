Highway reopens after truck fire caused serious delays

Emergency service crews at the scene of a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway near the Cabarita exit.

Update 10.32am: THE Pacific Highway has reopened after a truck fire led to serious delays this morning.

One southbound lane between the Cabarita Beach and Pottsville exits was closed for several hours after the incident about 5.50am.

Far North Coast Rural Fire Service Superintendent David Cook said both lanes of the highway had reopened since the fire.

The Superintendent said four RFS crews were called to the scene, but not all trucks were required.

"It was well alight when they got there," Supt Cook said.

He said Tweed Coast, Cudgen and Murwillumbah crews responded to the fire.

Update 10.16am: A TRUCK driver was left shaken after his cab burst into flames on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Kingscliff Fire and Rescue firefighter Joel Wilson was officer-in-charge of the first crew at the scene.

Mr Wilson said the truck driver recalled hearing a bang while travelling southbound past the Cabarita Beach exit shortly before 6am.

As he brought the semi-trailer to a stop, the cab went up in flames, Mr Wilson said.

"He was quite shaken."

As Mr Wilson's crew arrived at the scene - where one lane of the highway was blocked for some time - the truck was well alight, with large plumes of smoke towering over the roadway.

"It was quite involved and the majority of the cab was destroyed when we got there," Mr Wilson said.

The driver was unharmed and the fire did not damage the trailers, he said.

He said a mechanical fault was believed to have caused the blaze.

Mr Wilson said the incident came after another truck on the Pacific Highway near Banora Point last week.

The Rural Fire Service's Tweed Coast and Cudgen brigades also attended the fire, along with Fire and Rescue teams from Tweed Heads and Brunswick Heads.

Mr Wilson said firefighters used absorbent material to control an oil which resulted from the fire, preventing it entering nearby drains.

Update 9.45am: ONE lane of the Pacific Highway remains closed after a truck fire this morning.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called to the scene shortly before 6am.

She said the semi-trailer's cab was completely destroyed in the fire.

She said the truck's cargo was unharmed by the blaze.

The left southbound lane has been closed at the scene - between the Cabarita Beach and Pottsville exits - since the incident and motorists have been experiencing significant delays.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the male driver of the truck was assessed but was not transported to hospital.

The truck remains at the scene and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Original story 7.08am: A TRUCK has been destroyed in an incident on the Pacific Highway.

Fire crews were called to the scene in southbound lanes, about 4km south of the Cabarita exit, about 6.30am.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue firefighter Mark Whitaker said crews from Kingscliff and a Tweed Heads HAZMAT team were at the scene.

He said the truck's cab had been completely destroyed but he was unsure whether the truck had crashed or caught fire.

More details to come.