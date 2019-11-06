Truck driver caught working 18 hours in 24 hours

Gurnaib Singh, 26, fronted Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday charged with four offences including solo driver work more than standard maximum rate and solo driver rest less than the standard minimum time.

A TRUCK driver has faced court for driving nearly 18 hours from Goondiwindi to Victoria.

On July 13, Singh was pulled over by police for a random breath test.

Officers checked his National Driver Work Diary and found he had breached the Heavy Vehicle National Law four times.

A police report revealed on May 22, Singh drove a B-double combination truck from Goondiwindi, Queensland, to Scoresby, Victoria, in 18 hours.

The report said Singh stopped four times, but only rested for three hours during the 24-hour stint.

On May 29, Singh drove his truck from Moree, NSW, to Epping, Victoria, in 14 hours, only stopping for five-and-a-half hours in 24 hours.

Singh told the court he didn’t feel safe driving at night and had filled out his log book correctly.

He said he didn’t intentionally break the law because he was new to the job and was unaware of the rules.

Magistrate Dunlevy told Singh fatigue management was an important aspect in the heavy vehicle industry.

“Tired drivers have had serious accidents and lives were lost,” Mr Dunlevy said.

Singh was convicted and fined $1800.