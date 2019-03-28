Menu
Truck driver sacked over cyclist abuse
News

28th Mar 2019 9:00 AM

A PERTH truck driver has lost his job after he was caught on camera abusing and threatening a group of cyclists.

Footage posted to YouTube shows member of the Indian Ocean Cycling Club (IOCC) riding along the road in a bicycle lane in Cottesloe with a truck following behind them.

As the cycling lane comes to an end they merge onto the road behind the truck before moving back to the side of the road.

Shortly after the truck comes to a stop, blocking the path of the cyclists and holding up other vehicles.

The driver gets out of the car and starts abusing the cyclists.

"Do you want a punch in the f**king head?" he can be heard screaming at the cyclists at the front.

"Don't f**king call me a wanker when you and your f**king d**kheads creep over the line."

Other cyclists can be heard urging people in the group to just ignore him and not retaliate as the driver continues to yells at them to ride in a single file.

IOCC member Nick Algie shared the video to Facebook.

"He came up behind us and blew his horn for 15 to 20 seconds as he approached the group," he told Perth Now.

"We were riding in an orderly fashion, one and two abreast hard against the verge."

A spokesperson for contractor Earthtech told the publication that one of their drivers was involved in the incident and has since been fired.

