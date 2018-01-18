Menu
TWO FIRES: Mystery ute alight and truck blaze on highway

Police are seeking information about a ute fire on Wyrallah Rd.
DRIVERS are being warned to allow extra time travelling south on the Pacific Motorway this morning, after an earlier truck fire.

Live Traffic NSW reports the incident happened just past Tweed Coast Rd at Chinderah at 3.30am.

One of two southbound lanes are still closed after the fire.

There has been a truck fire on the Pacific Motorway this morning.
Emergency services, Roads and Maritime Service, a heavy vehicle tow truck and maintenance crews are at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Richmond Local Area Command is looking for any information about a ute fire on Wyrallah Rd, Wyrallah, earlier this morning.

If you have any information about this matter please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

