Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three ambulance crews attended a truck rollover on the M1 Pacific Hwy after a truck rollover on Thursday March 4, 2021.
Three ambulance crews attended a truck rollover on the M1 Pacific Hwy after a truck rollover on Thursday March 4, 2021.
News

Truck rollover on highway, man taken to hospital

Alison Paterson
4th Mar 2021 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services were called to reports of a truck crash and rollover on the M1 Pacific Motorway north of Byron Bay shortly before 7am today.

Ambulance NSW confirmed that three road crews were dispatched to the incident which occurred at Yelgun, between Ocean Shores and Crabbes Creek.

Paramedics treated one man for “minor injuries” at the scene of the crash but did not disclose the nature of the injuries.

The Traffic Management Centre reported: “The M1 Pacific Motorway is closed in both directions at Yelgun due to a truck crash and large diesel spill north of the rest area.

“Northbound motorists are being diverted onto Tweed Valley Way to Murwillumbah and then to Chinderah to return to the motorway, while southbound motorists are being diverted at Cudgera Creek Road but can also consider using Tweed Valley Way between Chinderah and Yelgun.

“Motorists are advised to allow around 25 minutes additional travel time on this diversion.

“Emergency services are on site and traffic crews are attending.”

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW app or call 132 701.

Ambulance NSW reported the man had been taken to Tweed Heads Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

ambulances northern rivers crash pacific hwy tweed haeds hospital yelgun
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MISSING BOY: Have you seen Byron?

        MISSING BOY: Have you seen Byron?

        News The 14-year-old, from Tweed Heads, has not returned home.

        North Coast concerns to be heard at rural health inquiry

        Premium Content North Coast concerns to be heard at rural health inquiry

        News The inquiry will look at the pressures of rural and regional health

        Stages and big tents: What Bluesfest 2021 will be like

        Premium Content Stages and big tents: What Bluesfest 2021 will be like

        News Organisers also revealed extra details on how this Easter will look

        Check your crabs carefully, size limits are about to change

        Premium Content Check your crabs carefully, size limits are about to change

        News Fishers will soon need to check their crab pots even more carefully with the...