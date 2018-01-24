Truck rolls over on Pacific Hwy

A truck has rolled over on the Pacific Hwy near Tweed Heads.

John Gass

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a truck roll-over on the Pacific Highway near Tweed Heads.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said one Tweed Heads crew was at the scene, just south of the Queensland border.

They were called to the scene, where a truck had rolled in a southbound lane, about 1.30pm.

"There has been no spillage of the truck's load but it looks like there's is some diesel on the road, and some oil leaking," he said.

"Our crew on the scene is just making that safe at the moment."

He said they were awaiting the arrival of a tow truck.

There are so far no reports of any injuries and it's understood police are also in attendance.