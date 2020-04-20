Menu
A truck driver died in a crash on Saturday. Daily Telegraph
Truckie dies after crashing into tree

20th Apr 2020 8:57 AM

A MAN has died when his truck crashed into a tree on the state's north coast on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and found a truck had left the roadway, travelled down an embankment and crashed into a tree before catching on fire at 2pm at Skyline Road, Upper Main Arm, near Mullumbimby.

The NSW Rural Fire Service extinguished the blaze.

The truck driver died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

