Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Truck driver Robert George Blanzon is accused of pulling a replica handgun on staff at Coles after he demanded workers hand over money has appeared in court.
Truck driver Robert George Blanzon is accused of pulling a replica handgun on staff at Coles after he demanded workers hand over money has appeared in court.
Crime

Truckie’s ‘bizarre’ alleged attempt to rob Coles

by LEA EMERY
20th Dec 2019 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver accused of pulling a replica handgun on staff at a Gold Coast Coles after he demanded workers hand over money had spent five hours drinking at a work Christmas party, a court was told.

Robert George Blanzon, 45, appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court facing robbery while armed and entering a premises with intent.

Blanzon in accused of going into the Pimpama Coles about 7.30pm last night and demanding staff hand over cash.

It is alleged that when a staff member tried to stop him leaving Blanzon pulled out a replica hand gun and pointed it towards the ground.

Defence lawyer Steve Cavanagh, of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Services, described the circumstances of the alleged robbery as "bizarre".

The man allegedly pulled a replica gun on Coles staff.
The man allegedly pulled a replica gun on Coles staff.

"He has a stable job, a stable house at Pimpama and a very supportive wife, two young children and absolutely no money issues," he said.

"He doesn't do drugs, he has no issues at all."

Mr Cavanagh said the truck driver had gone to his work Christmas party at Top Golf yesterday and began drinking about 1pm.

The court was told Blanzon was cut off from alcohol at the bar at about 6pm.

"There was free alcohol and free food but he doesn't eat anything," Mr Cavanagh said.

"His only goal was to get drunk.

"It was very reckless conduct at the party given his propensity to get drunk."

Magistrate Kay Philipson granted the man bail.

"You shouldn't be drinking at all if you behave in such a bad manner," he said.

Blanzon's bail conditions include he report to police every Monday and Friday, he not contact the witness, he not go within 100m of the Coles at Pimpama City, he get medical treatment and he not consume alcohol.

Blanzon's matter returns to court on January 30.

crime gun robbery robert george blanzon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Veteran calls out club’s change to tradition

        premium_icon Veteran calls out club’s change to tradition

        News A Tweed Heads veteran has called into question the ending of a longstanding tradition at Twin Towns

        Drug lab uncovered in secret bunker

        premium_icon Drug lab uncovered in secret bunker

        Crime Police have discovered one of the biggest drug labs this year

        Stabbing murder accused to be sentenced in 2020

        premium_icon Stabbing murder accused to be sentenced in 2020

        News A 24-YEAR-OLD man accused of murder in Murwillumbah in 2017 has had his matter...

        Tanks topped up by town supply must comply

        premium_icon Tanks topped up by town supply must comply

        Council News Council staff said they found many residents with water tanks think they were...