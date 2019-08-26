Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truckies’ moving tribute for mate killed in crash

26th Aug 2019 9:05 AM | Updated: 10:45 AM

 

Dozens of prime movers formed a convoy in Renmark on Saturday in honour of young truck driver Coen Fraser, who died in a head-on crash with another truck near Truro earlier this month.

Mr Fraser was just days from his 27th birthday when his life was tragically cut short when the semi-trailer he was driving and another semi-trailer collided on the Sturt Highway on August 8.

Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook
Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook

 

The driver of the other truck, Brenden Giles, 64, was also killed in the crash.

The devastating smash occurred in the midst of a severe dust storm.

Mr Fraser had just started his own trucking business shortly before the smash.

He was farewelled at a funeral service attended by family and friends in his hometown of Renmark on Saturday morning.

The service was held at the St. Constantinos and Eleni Greek Orthodox Church before Mr Fraser was taken to the Renmark Lawn Cemetery for committal.

More Stories

editors picks fatality tribute truck crash truro crash

Top Stories

    Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    premium_icon Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    Politics GLADYS Berejiklian's prison inmates are dining out on fresh, ­quality meals but the food served to patients in the state’s public hospital system is nothing short...

    High price of school principal Facebook post

    premium_icon High price of school principal Facebook post

    News Couple face losing their home after posting defamatory comments

    Public servants in fitness cash grab

    premium_icon Public servants in fitness cash grab

    News Critics say it is time for the payments to be done away with

    Lift-off for Dreamworld’s new attraction

    premium_icon Lift-off for Dreamworld’s new attraction

    News Sky Voyager officially takes off at Dreamworld