True warrior fights illness with courage

Murwillumbah boy Aiden Clarke, 5, with his mum Kayler (left), former Home and Away Star Justin Melvey and The DANII Foundation CEO Donna Meads-Barlow, takes home Australia's Little Courage Award from the country's leading support group for T1 diabetics.

AUSTRALIA'S Little Courage Award takes pride of place in the Murwillumbah home of five-year-old Aiden Clarke.

Aiden was diagnosed with type one diabetes at the age of two.

Award-giver The DANII Foundation, a support group for T1 diabetics, says Aiden has not once complained about having his fingers pricked or having his injections to keep him alive.

"He is a true little warrior,” said DANII founder Donna Meads- Barlow.

"Since being on an insulin pump, Aiden has been happy to show his friends what it is as they are curious to know what is hanging from his tummy. Some have thought it was a little computer game.”

Aiden, his parents Kayler and Scott, and little brother Declan, travelled to Sydney, where Aiden was presented with his award by former Home and Away Star Justin Melvey.

Justin's life has been greatly affected by T1 diabetes. He lost a brother to the disease and has another living with it.

Unlike type two diabetes, there is no cure for T1 - without insulin, a T1 diabetic will die.

As a result, those living with T1 diabetes and their carers juggle a daily life of monitoring and assessment of blood sugar and all the issues that affect it.

Aiden's mum Kayler said all children with T1D deserved to get the Little Courage Award.

"As a parent I know the emotions of living with this disease - only I don't feel them,” she said.

Murwillumbah boy Aiden (left), diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of two, plays with his brother Declan.

"Aiden accepted this award on behalf of all the little ones out there who also suffer from T1D and we couldn't be more proud of him.

"My hopes for Aiden and everyone else who suffers would be a cure but, until this day comes, I hope he can go on in life with the resources they have today and, as the years go by, making it more manageable and affordable.

"I also hope he is never judged by what he eats or drinks; he has T1 diabetes - diabetes doesn't have him.

"Aiden starts school next year and, when the invites start coming in about sleepovers, it's going to be a struggle,” she added.

"How do you explain to a child that 'no' you cannot stay at anyone's place because no one knows how to look after his diabetes.

"Aiden can't eat until his levels have been checked, checking levels are required every two to three hours so working that out over 24 hours is eight finger pricks a day and that's not to mention extras just to be on the safe side. Everything Aiden does has to be monitored so we can keep him safe. If Aiden doesn't have insulin, he will die.”

Kayler is running a GoFundMe campaign to raise $1000 for a Dexcom G5. This device will be attached to Aiden 24/7 and will monitor his blood sugar levels which his mum can monitor on her phone while he is at school.