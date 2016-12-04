26°
News

True warrior fights illness with courage

Yvonne Gardiner | 4th Dec 2016 9:44 AM
Murwillumbah boy Aiden Clarke, 5, with his mum Kayler (left), former Home and Away Star Justin Melvey and The DANII Foundation CEO Donna Meads-Barlow, takes home Australia's Little Courage Award from the country's leading support group for T1 diabetics.
Murwillumbah boy Aiden Clarke, 5, with his mum Kayler (left), former Home and Away Star Justin Melvey and The DANII Foundation CEO Donna Meads-Barlow, takes home Australia's Little Courage Award from the country's leading support group for T1 diabetics.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AUSTRALIA'S Little Courage Award takes pride of place in the Murwillumbah home of five-year-old Aiden Clarke.

Aiden was diagnosed with type one diabetes at the age of two.

Award-giver The DANII Foundation, a support group for T1 diabetics, says Aiden has not once complained about having his fingers pricked or having his injections to keep him alive.

"He is a true little warrior,” said DANII founder Donna Meads- Barlow.

"Since being on an insulin pump, Aiden has been happy to show his friends what it is as they are curious to know what is hanging from his tummy. Some have thought it was a little computer game.”

Aiden, his parents Kayler and Scott, and little brother Declan, travelled to Sydney, where Aiden was presented with his award by former Home and Away Star Justin Melvey.

The Clarke family from Murwillumbah had their world shattered when two-year-old Aiden was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
The Clarke family from Murwillumbah had their world shattered when two-year-old Aiden was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Justin's life has been greatly affected by T1 diabetes. He lost a brother to the disease and has another living with it.

Unlike type two diabetes, there is no cure for T1 - without insulin, a T1 diabetic will die.

As a result, those living with T1 diabetes and their carers juggle a daily life of monitoring and assessment of blood sugar and all the issues that affect it.

Aiden's mum Kayler said all children with T1D deserved to get the Little Courage Award.

"As a parent I know the emotions of living with this disease - only I don't feel them,” she said.

Murwillumbah boy Aiden (left), diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of two, plays with his brother Declan.
Murwillumbah boy Aiden (left), diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of two, plays with his brother Declan.

"Aiden accepted this award on behalf of all the little ones out there who also suffer from T1D and we couldn't be more proud of him.

"My hopes for Aiden and everyone else who suffers would be a cure but, until this day comes, I hope he can go on in life with the resources they have today and, as the years go by, making it more manageable and affordable.

"I also hope he is never judged by what he eats or drinks; he has T1 diabetes - diabetes doesn't have him.

"Aiden starts school next year and, when the invites start coming in about sleepovers, it's going to be a struggle,” she added.

"How do you explain to a child that 'no' you cannot stay at anyone's place because no one knows how to look after his diabetes.

"Aiden can't eat until his levels have been checked, checking levels are required every two to three hours so working that out over 24 hours is eight finger pricks a day and that's not to mention extras just to be on the safe side. Everything Aiden does has to be monitored so we can keep him safe. If Aiden doesn't have insulin, he will die.”

Kayler is running a GoFundMe campaign to raise $1000 for a Dexcom G5. This device will be attached to Aiden 24/7 and will monitor his blood sugar levels which his mum can monitor on her phone while he is at school.

Tweed Daily News
True warrior fights illness with courage

True warrior fights illness with courage

Aiden Clarke, 5, has not once complained about having his fingers pricked or having his injections to keep him alive.

Sex attacker slapped with strict supervision upon release

Violent sex offender's life after jail no walk in the park

Nationals will not stop Essential Energy job cuts

Essential Energy workers are facing forced redundancies within weeks, according to unions.

Nationals leader rules out blocking Essential Energy's 600 job cuts

Where there's a will, there's $75,000 for orphanage

A man has left a third of his $232,000 estate to the Grafton orphanage.

St Joseph's Cowper children's home receives $75,000 from will

Local Partners

SPECIAL: Tweed's class of 2016

Souvenir of all the Tweed formals in tomorrow's edition of the Tweed Daily News

Libraries closing for Christmas

Dudley Horscroft takes advantage of all the great books on offer at the Tweed Shire Libraries.

Keep up to date with library opening hours.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Santa dropping in for Christmas Carols at Coolangatta

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the 6th annual AACTA Awards.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

Singer tunes in to first movie role

Tori Kelly voices the character Meena in the movie Sing.

Musician Tori Kelly voices Meena the teenage elephant in Sing

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist.

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League.

&#39;THE BAY APARTMENTS&#39; - RAINBOW BAY - YOURS TO OWN TODAY!

36/243 Boundary Street (The Bay Apartments), Rainbow Bay...

Unit 2 2 1 $465,000

Located in the secure Bay Apartments in the heart of Rainbow Bay and surrounded by a beach lifestyle is this comfortable fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment.

Affordable Unit Directly Opposite the Tweed River

7/46 Dry Dock Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000

This 12-unit complex is well maintained and conveniently located close to Shopping centres, parks and Schools, with the Tweed River directly across the road.

Once in a Lifetime!

230A Trees Road, Tallebudgera 4228

Residential Land Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move to this peaceful environment ... Forthcoming...

Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move to this peaceful environment may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for your family. Established trees, beautiful...

Living on a Grand Scale

Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $468,000 ...

This is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group. We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $759,000

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Beach Baby!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Be VERY quick with this charming north Palm Beach pearl! After 15 happy years in residence the owners are upsizing, creating a fantastic opportunity for one very...

Fingal Heads Best Kept Secret

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,475,000 ...

Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views across the sparkling tidal lake to the Dreamtime Beachfront reserve.

Last Chance to Secure In The Garland 701 Back On The Market

701/192 "The Garland" Marine Parade, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 3 2 2 Apartment 701 ...

The Garland on Rainbow Bay is a boutique development comprising eighteen luxurious three bedroom apartments and two magnificent four bedroom penthouses.

Doubleview Diamond!

3 Doubleview Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT

This superbly presented, elevated brick and tile home on prestigious, sought after Doubleview Drive is an absolute Gem! The spacious house has been smartly built...

A generous landholding boasting picturesque views

48 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000

Serenely positioned and boasting easterly views over across to Terranora is this 613 sqm parcel of land. Don't miss your opportunity to create a magnificent...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Multi-level waterfront living in Bilambil Heights

121 Peninsula Dr, Bilambil Heights

Check out this week's feature property.

Retreat along the Rous River

701 Dulguigan Road, North Tumbulgum

Check out this week's feature property.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!