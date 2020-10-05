'TRULY MAGICAL': Killer whales clearly visible from shore

Passengers and crew on a whale watching tour with Out of the Blue Adventures spotted a small pod of killer whales off Ballina.

A SMALL pod of killer whales, or orcas, have been enjoying the long weekend off the Ballina and Lennox Head coast.

Dean Fuchs from Out of the Blue Adventures posted photos and footage of the pod, which they spotted during their whale watching tour on Friday.

"Two successful hunts were witnessed of dolphins and what seemed to be another humpback calf all in one day," they wrote on their Facebook page.

"It has been a lot to process and (to) make records of this rare sighting with our marine biologist guide.

"We will be working through the photos and footage with Killer Whales Australia and Dolphin Research Australia to further our understanding of these incredible wolves of the sea."

Joanna Casselden said it was a "truly magical afternoon".

"Thanks Out of the Blue Adventures. Here's one of our photos of the orcas showing us the dolphin," she posted on their Facebook page.

The killer whales showing off one of the dolphins they caught.

While those lucky enough to be on the Out of the Blue Adventures tour were quite close to the killer whales, many other people reported seeing them from the shore.

Ivonette de Vries: "I could see them clearly from the shore ‒ amazing creatures."

Liarna Smidt tagged a friend and wrote: "That is what we seen!"

Liarna Smidt: "We seen the killer whales out at sea on Friday."

Kerri Irene O'Halloran: "We saw these incredible hunters in the Lennox Bay. We were at Pat Morton Lookout yesterday (Sunday)."