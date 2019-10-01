Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Trump asked Scott Morrison's help over Mueller: Report

1st Oct 2019 5:29 AM

President Donald Trump urged Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a recent phone call to help the US Attorney General in an investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The White House restricted access to the call's transcript to a small group of presidential aides, according to one of two US officials with knowledge of the call, according to the Times.

It was an unusual decision that is similar to the handling of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the heart of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump, the paper said.

The Times says that like that call, it could be seen an another example of Trump allegedly using high-level diplomacy to further his own political interests.

More Stories

mueller report scott morrison trump

Top Stories

    Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

    premium_icon Police ramp up patrols at North Coast caravan parks

    Crime OPPORTUNISTIC thieves are making the most of school holiday crowds, raiding caravan parks across the region, police have warned.

    How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

    premium_icon How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

    News During one of the hardest times for her family Karlee began walking and her...

    Kid’s health at the forefront of new program

    premium_icon Kid’s health at the forefront of new program

    Health The Northern NSW Local Health District is funding the $40,000 grant program, as...

    Push for adoption after pound closes down

    premium_icon Push for adoption after pound closes down

    Offbeat As plans continue to build a new pound following the closure of the Stotts Creek...