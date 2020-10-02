Trump tests positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr Trump announced the news on Twitter, saying he and the First Lady would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.

"We will get through this together," he said.

The President's physician, Sean Conley, released a letter

"This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive," he said.

"The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments."

The Trumps went into quarantine and got tested today after one of the President's closest advisers, Hope Hicks, contracted the infection.

Ms Hicks, a former White House communications director who returned to the administration as a counsellor to Mr Trump earlier this year, travelled to and from this week's presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio with him.

She was also aboard the President's helicopter, Marine One, for a trip to Joint Base Andrews yesterday. And she was aboard Air Force One for Mr Trump's visit to Minnesota, where he held a political rally.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity after his test, but before the result was known, Mr Trump was in a fairly positive mood.

"I just went for a test, and we'll see what happens. I mean, who knows?" he said.

"We spend a lot of time with Hope.

"But you know Hope very well. She's fantastic, and she's done a great job."

The positive test result will drastically change the presidential election campaign, with the President presumably quarantining for 14 days.

The second debate against Joe Biden is scheduled for October 15, which is 13 days away.

Speaking to Hannity, Mr Trump said that it was difficult for him and those close to him to avoid the virus since so many others, including members of the military, try to interact with them.

"It's very hard when you're with soldiers, when you are with airmen, when you're with the Marines, and the police officers, I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's hard to say, 'stay back, stay back.' You know, it's a tough kind of a situation, it's a terrible thing," he said.

"I just went for a test, and we'll see what happens. I mean, who knows ... I was surprised to hear with Hope, but she's a very warm person with them."

HICKS HAD BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH TRUMP

Bloomberg News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs, who was first to report that Ms Hicks had contracted the virus, said the senior aide was experiencing symptoms, and had been in close proximity to Mr Trump without a mask in recent days.

In a statement earlier today, White House spokesman Judd Deere said the President "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously".

"White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is travelling," Mr Deere said.

Ms Hicks is one of Mr Trump's longest-serving and most trusted political advisers.

She first met the President in 2014, while employed by a public relations company that was representing his daughter Ivanka's fashion line.

She went on to become his White House communications director - replacing the controversial Anthony Scaramucci - until 2018, when she moved to California to become an executive at Fox Corporation.

"There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump," she said in a statement at the time of her departure.

"I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country."

"She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person," Mr Trump said.

"I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future."

That statement proved prescient. In February, shortly after the end of his impeachment trial, Mr Trump rehired Ms Hicks to serve as an adviser.

Over the years, she has developed a reputation for knowing and understanding him better than most advisers.

Ms Hicks, the youngest communications director in history, became known as something of a Trump "whisperer" during her first stint in the White House.

As the rest of Mr Trump's staff often crumbled around her, with chiefs of staff and press secretaries quickly flaming out, she was the one constant, always by the President's side.

"My father makes people earn his trust. She's earned his trust," Ivanka Trump once said.

Ivanka poached her from the aforementioned PR company in 2014. By January of 2015, a short time after she joined the Trump Organisation, Mr Trump himself recruited her for his presidential campaign.

"Her most important role is her bond with the candidate. She totally understands him," campaign chairman Paul Manafort later told The New York Times.

