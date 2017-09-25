25°
Trumpeter returns to Mullum

Harry James Angus plays Mullum Music Festival from November 16-19.
Daniel McKenzie
HARRY James Angus has had a long love affair with the Mullum Music Festival.

A festival patron from 2014-15, Mr Angus has programmed one of the festival venues, and has performed countless times in a myriad of musical guises since 2010.

So it's only fitting that he will premiere the full nine-piece incarnation of his new live project Struggle With Glory at the festival in November.

A true musical chameleon, Mr Angus continues to cross boundaries, transporting classic Greco-Roman myths into a surreal world of old-time jazz and gospel music. If you like toe-tapping, humming, sweating and shouting, but don't particularly like going to church, why not try shouting Zeus instead?

Revenge, giant beasts, love affairs, and the unstoppable torrent of fate is served up with rich vocal harmonies, barrel-house piano and the unmistakeable sound of Mr Angus' old dented trumpet.

"It's a pleasure and a privilege to be able to perform with a bunch of my favourite musicians at Mullum Music Festival,” he said.

"I would say that I'll try my hardest, but I know I don't have to, it's always effortless with such great people to play with and to play for. We'll keep it pretty loose.”

The festival runs from November 16-19. Visit Mullum Music Festival online.

