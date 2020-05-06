Truth about Amanda Bynes’ pregnancy

Amanda Bynes' lawyer is setting the record straight.

In March, Bynes, 33, shared a picture of an ultrasound on Instagram, writing "Baby on board!" in the caption, leading many fans to believe that she was pregnant.

The post has since been deleted.

In a statement to Fox News, Bynes' lawyer David Esquibias said that "Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility."

Esquibias also spoke to Entertainment Tonight, adding, "She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well."

Last month, Esquibias told Fox News that Bynes was seeking treatment for her "mental health".

"Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues," Esquibias said.

"We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better."

Bynes announced her engagement to Paul Michael on Valentine's Day via Instagram but later deleted that photo as well.

Michael confirmed to In Touch that they had broken up, but just a day after, Bynes took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Michael, captioning the pic, "My love."

The former child star spoke about her drug spiral in Paper Magazine's annual Break The internet issue in 2018.

"I started smoking marijuana when I was 16. Even though everyone thought I was the 'good girl,' I did smoke marijuana from that point on," Bynes said.

"I didn't get addicted (then) and I wasn't abusing it. And I wasn't going out and partying or making a fool of myself … yet," she continued.

While Bynes experimented with "molly and ecstasy" - "(I tried) cocaine three times but I never got high from cocaine," - she learned more about amphetamine drug Adderall after reading an article in a magazine around the time she appeared in Hairspray in 2007.

"They were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, 'Well, I have to get my hands on that,'" Bynes said, later obtaining a prescription after visiting "a psychiatrist and faking the symptoms of ADD."

Amanda Bynes with Kelly Preston in "What A Girl Wants".

Bynes recalled how she "used to chew the Adderall tablets" in her trailer while filming 2010s Hall Pass.

"I remember chewing on a bunch of them and literally being scatterbrained and not being able to focus on my lines, or memorise them for that matter," she said.

Bynes said it was "the mixture of being so high that I couldn't remember my lines and not liking my appearance" that led to her dropping out of the film.

The release of 2010s Easy A also triggered Bynes' spiral.

"I literally couldn't stand my appearance in that movie and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she said.

"I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."

She announced her retirement from acting on Twitter in June 2010.

Amanda Bynes in "She's the Man".

