Truth about stars’ intimate Oscars moment

LADY Gaga's intimate duet with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars in February had the world wondering if their movie romance in A Star Is Born had spilt into real life.

But now Bad Romance singer Gaga, who sang the 2018 film's hit track Shallow with Cooper, has directly addressed the rumour for the first time - and ­confessed the pair deliberately planned their touching show to make people think they were in love, reports The Sun.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s duet raised plenty of eyebrows. Picture: Ed Herrera via Getty Images

She revealed: "We mapped the whole thing out. It was orchestrated. We made a love story.

"For me, as a performer and actress, of course we wanted people to believe we were in love. We wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars.

"We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it - we worked for days."

TV host Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed Gaga for Elle magazine, also admitted she had quizzed Cooper about their relationship.

She told Gaga: "We were talking about all the rumours about you guys last year.

"He said if they had been true, he never would have been able to look you in the eye sitting at that piano."

The performance was one of the most talked-about moments of this year’s Oscars. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gaga backed up his story, telling Winfrey his version of events was "absolutely" the truth.

But her words will be hard to hear for model Irina Shayk, whose four-year relationship with the Hangover actor was put under intense pressure by his closeness to Gaga.

After the Oscars, The Sun revealed how Shayk had started feuding with Gaga the previous month when the singer and Cooper had performed another steamy duet of Shallow at a gig in Las Vegas.

Irina Shayk and Cooper split shortly after the Oscars. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shayk unfollowed the Applause singer on social media just one day after the Oscars. She then split from Cooper, with whom she has daughter Lea, in June.

Gaga and Cooper's Oscars act was certainly pretty apt because she was nominated for Best Actress at the event, while he was up for Best Actor and their movie won the Best Original Song prize for Shallow.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission