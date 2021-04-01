Tszyu violent: Star delivers on soul-destroying promise

It was the two-step stalk that has Tim Tszyu within a couple of steps of greatness.

Tim Tszyu finished Dennis Hogan in the fifth round, set up by a calculated tactic of relentless pressure that gave his opponent no oxygen.

A clinch. Tszyu took two steps forward quickly. Every single time.

Hogan was backpedaling.

Hogan landed a punch. Tszyu gristled, took two steps forward. Every time.

Hogan landed some sneaky punches in the first two rounds, however Tszyu's power advantage was obvious.

Tszyu's merciless pursuit resulted in a thudding left rip to the body that saw Hogan wince. By the end of the round he was doubled over in pain, but made it to the bell.

The same happened in round four, when at the end of the round Tszyu belted Hogan's stomach and the older man let out a huff and dropped his hands, only to be grateful for the bell sounding.

Early in the fifth, Tszyu dropped Hogan with a sizzling left uppercut.

Dennis Hogan tries to evade a Tim Tszyu punch. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Hogan beat the count, but a pounding in his own corner saw the Irishman's corner throw in the towel.

Given Hogan had gone seven rounds with undefeated middleweight king Jermall Charlo, this was a statement.

Tszyu (18-0, 14KO) is the WBO No.1 challenger.

While champion Brian Castano is negotiating with Charlo's brother Jermell for a unification bout for all the super-welterweight belts, Tszyu will bide his time. But his time will come.

Time is not on the side of Hogan, 36, who falls to 28-4-1 (7KO).

A head clash in the second round opened up a cut over Tszyu's left eye, but the 26-year-old's focus was unblemished.

Tim Tszyu lands a big right hand on his way to a fifth-round win over Dennis Hogan. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.

On the undercard, Wade Ryan (18-9, 6KO) scored a sensational 10th round stoppage of the game Koen Mazoudier (8-2, 4KO) to win the WBA Oceania and IBO International super-welterweight titles.

It was a see-sawing contest early, however Ryan's power shots began dictating the latter stages of the battle.

In the final round, Ryan landed two huge uppercuts that rocked Mazoudier's head backwards, then followed with a strong hook before the referee stepped in to save him from more punishment.

Paul Fleming danced around the canvas after stopping the tough Tyson Lantry in seven rounds.

Fleming (27-0-1, 18KO) won the WBA Oceania super-featherweight title with his quick hands, then entertained the crowd with his smooth feet as he celebrated to the DJ's hip-hop tunes.

Fleming dominated the first two rounds, landing flush shots to Lantry's body and head. A brief revival Lantry (8-4, 3KO) in the middle rounds was snuffed out by Fleming, who stepped up the pace in the sixth and thumped his opponent.

Just 10 seconds into the seventh, Lantry's corner threw in the towel.

Sakio Bika won his trilogy against Sam Soliman via unanimous decision, then declared he wanted a fight against Oscar De La Hoya.

The contest was very nearly stopped in the eighth and final round with 47-year-old Soliman stumbling around the ring after sustaining heavy blows.

The two former world champions met at a catchweight of 75kg - they each held a win over the other - but Bika was clearly the stronger man here.

Sakio Bika punches Sam Soliman during their Catchweight fight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on March 31, 2021 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

After his win, Bika (35-7-3, 22KO), called out American legend De La Hoya, who recently announced he is coming out of retirement to fight in July.

Soliman (46-15-1, 19KO) took a number of hard shots and was lucky to stay on his feet as Bika piled on the pressure in the final round to win 80-73, 79-73 and 78-74.

Bika and Soliman clashed heads in the fifth round, leaving both bleeding from the eyebrow, however Bika's gash was far more severe.

But that did not deter the rugged 41-year-old, who powered home.

Mateo Tapia maintained his undefeated record by stopping Renold Quinlan in the fourth round, claiming the WBA Oceania super-middleweight title with the victory.

Tapia (13-0, 8KO) frustrated Quinlan with his slick movement and razor-sharp counters.

In the fourth the 22-year-old delivered a thunderous right hook that left Quinlan staring at the ceiling.

While Quinlan bravely rose to beat the count, Tapia followed up with an intense barrage on the ropes that saw the referee step in to end the contest.

It was Tapia's second victory over Quinlan (12-8, 8KO), who has now lost his past six fights.

Darkon Dryden (4-0, 1KO) stopped Jason Medawar in the second round of their welterweight clash.

Jason Fawcett won his pro debut against Alex Carioti over four rounds; 40-35, 40-35 and 39-36.

Linn Sandstrom defends an attack from Felicity Lotterton on her way to a maiden professional win. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.

Sydney's Linn Sandstrom has issued a warning to her haters and rivals after notching her debut professional boxing victory in Newcastle.

Sandstrom defeated Felicity Loiterton via four-round decision, and revealed that she'd stepped away from training at her regular gym, Bondi Boxing in Waterloo, for this preparation.

Sandstrom opened the show on the Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan fight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, and has moved to 1-1 after losing her debut to Jessica Cashman in Townsville on the Tszyu vs Jeff Horn undercard.

"After the loss, people were saying 'Why is she getting another opportunity, why is she getting to be on a card like this again?'" Sandstrom said.

"They can't understand it. I was here to prove a point about why I'm here, and this is just the beginning."

Sandstrom defeated her Canberra opponent on all three judges' scorecards; 40-36, 39-37 and 39-37.

The 29-year-old Swedish fighter is expected to feature on coming No Limit Promotions events.

"I'm very pleased with that result, I've been going through a really tough time lately, especially after the loss," Sandstrom said.

"So for me to get this win, not many people can imagine how hard I worked for this.

"I've had people that really, really want to see me fail. I'm a female that, I'm not just there to say I'm going to do things, I'm here to put in the work and that seems to irritate a lot of people.

"I'm just doing me.

"I've been in training camp outside of my own gym this time, just to be out of distractions. I'm doing me, this is my journey. I'm here to stay now, I'm here to prove a point."

Originally published as Tszyu violent: Star delivers on soul-destroying promise