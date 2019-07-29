Menu
Tub of yoghurt hurled at ABC’s Leigh Sales

29th Jul 2019 5:20 AM
AN AUDIENCE member hurled a tub of yoghurt at ABC journalist Leigh Sales while she was delivering a speech in Perth on Sunday.

The 7.30 Host who was midway through a speech for the Disrupted Festival of Ideas at the State Library of Western Australia was visibly shaken as a tub of blueberry yoghurt struck the lectern where she was standing.

Leigh Sales was visibly shocked but regained composure quickly to continue her speech. Picture: Facebook
Leigh Sales was visibly shocked but regained composure quickly to continue her speech. Picture: Facebook

The contents of the tub sprayed her legs, the stage and the curtains behind her.

A 49-year-old man was detained by security guards and later charged with common assault.

The yoghurt was thrown as Sales spoke of a medical emergency that endangered her life and the life of her unborn son.

Sales thanked the venue’s quick acting security who removed the man from the audience. Picture: Facebook
Sales thanked the venue’s quick acting security who removed the man from the audience. Picture: Facebook

Sales later posted on her Instagram account that she was fine after the incident.

"Oh dear, have just landed from the Perth-Syd flight to a kerfuffle over something minor - thanks for the concern,

"I'm totally fine!

"Just relieved everyone at the festival was okay and thank you to security, police, audience,'' she posted.

The man is taken by security. Picture: Facebook
The man is taken by security. Picture: Facebook

