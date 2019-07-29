Tub of yoghurt hurled at ABC’s Leigh Sales

AN AUDIENCE member hurled a tub of yoghurt at ABC journalist Leigh Sales while she was delivering a speech in Perth on Sunday.

The 7.30 Host who was midway through a speech for the Disrupted Festival of Ideas at the State Library of Western Australia was visibly shaken as a tub of blueberry yoghurt struck the lectern where she was standing.

Leigh Sales was visibly shocked but regained composure quickly to continue her speech. Picture: Facebook

The contents of the tub sprayed her legs, the stage and the curtains behind her.

A 49-year-old man was detained by security guards and later charged with common assault.

The yoghurt was thrown as Sales spoke of a medical emergency that endangered her life and the life of her unborn son.

Sales thanked the venue’s quick acting security who removed the man from the audience. Picture: Facebook

Sales later posted on her Instagram account that she was fine after the incident.

"Oh dear, have just landed from the Perth-Syd flight to a kerfuffle over something minor - thanks for the concern,

"I'm totally fine!

"Just relieved everyone at the festival was okay and thank you to security, police, audience,'' she posted.