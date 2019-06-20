TUCK IN: 6 reasons you can't miss Taste Tweed 2019

FOOD, drink and lashings of local cheer is what makes Taste Tweed one of the premier festivals in the region.

The seventh edition of the event was officially launched at Peppers Spa and Resort today, showcasing just a few of the great products which will delight the tastebuds from July 5-14.

There is something for everyone at this year's festival, from scrumptious eats to the spectacular scenery.

Serving up a great experience is the name of the game for organisers this year, and we have compiled six fantastic reasons you cannot miss Taste Tweed 2019.

1. Taste and variety

It's almost hard to know where to start when it comes to what's on offer at Taste Tweed 2019.

From slow-cooked meats to some of the finest tasting cheeses, roasted nuts to honey, the best of the region is truly on show.

You cannot walk away from this event without believing we have some of the finest food and drink in the country.

2. Local is best

It is in the name, but it is worth repeating. Taste Tweed 2019 is all about you tasting the very best products produced in our backyard.

Independent proprietors right across the shire are carving out a career buy offering you a food and drink experience which will tantalise the senses.

Taste Tweed gives the public a taste of the expanding industry of food and drink production in our region, and it will all be in one spot for you to try for 10 glorious days.

3. Family friendly

Like any good festival, there is something for every member of the family.

From taste testing to relaxing dinners, there are a number of perfect family-friendly events on offer during the festival.

4. A unique social outing

So, you are planning a night out with your mates. Do you go to the movies or down to your favourite place to eat for a bite?

Well, for 10 days you and your friends have the opportunity to experience something a little different on the Tweed.

Wine events, pizza nights long lunches and breakfasts are just some of the event tailor-made for spending time with friends.

So, if there was ever a time to try something a little different, Taste Tweed 2019 is it.

5. It's not just about food

Why only focus on food and drink when the Tweed is one of the most naturally beautiful regions in the country?

That is what organisers of Taste Tweed thought when they decided to host the Twilight Cruise from Tumbulgum to Kingscliff, or the River Walk through Tweed Heads.

The scenic beauty of the region is given the opportunity to shine, and there are plenty of opportunities to experience it.

6. The free events

Who doesn't love a free event?

They're the perfect way to treat the family without doing any damage to the wallet.

You will find some of the great events scheduled for Taste Tweed 2019 are free and open to all.

Celebrating World Chocolate Day at Tropical Fruit World may be the most popular of these cashless endeavours.

For more information about this year's Taste Tweed festival, visit the website, www.tastetweed.com.au.