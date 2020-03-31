Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EASY EATS: Tucker owner Nick Pearce is offering take home meals that customers can pick up or have delivered. Picture: Tim Marsden
EASY EATS: Tucker owner Nick Pearce is offering take home meals that customers can pick up or have delivered. Picture: Tim Marsden
Food & Entertainment

Tuck into tasty meals without leaving home

Jodie Callcott
31st Mar 2020 6:00 AM

A CASUARINA favourite is on a mission to keep Tweed residents well-fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tucker has created take home meals which include a main and side dish and can be delivered to your front door.

Owner Nick Pearce said customers could order Tucker Take Home Dinners online for delivery or pick up.

Mr Pearce said orders will be ready to collect from Tucker between noon and 2pm.

He said the menu also changed daily, which has so far featured Lamb Saag, Pumpkin, Pea and Parmesan Risotto, Mac and Cheese and Butter Chicken with Onion Bhaji.

 

The Tucker Mobile is delivering meals for reheat at home to Kingscliff, Chinderah, Casuarina, Cabarita Beach/Bogangar and as far as Burleigh with a $5 delivery fee and minimum order spend of $50.
The Tucker Mobile is delivering meals for reheat at home to Kingscliff, Chinderah, Casuarina, Cabarita Beach/Bogangar and as far as Burleigh with a $5 delivery fee and minimum order spend of $50.

"It can be made even more satisfying by adding gelato, bread, baked goods, coffee products and even drinks, including a selection of wine and beer," Mr Pearce said.

The Tucker Mobile is delivering meals for reheat at home to Kingscliff, Chinderah, Casuarina, Cabarita Beach/Bogangar and as far as Burleigh with a $5 delivery fee and minimum order spend of $50.

Each night is limited to 30 serves (1 serve = 2 people) so be quick to jump on the dishes you want.

To order, visit tuckercasuarina.com

For more information, email Nick Pearce at nick@blackboardcoffee.com.au.

More Stories

coronavirus lovethetweed twdbusiness twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RED ZONE PLEA: Tweed leaders weigh in on locking down region

        premium_icon RED ZONE PLEA: Tweed leaders weigh in on locking down region

        News Tourists flouting coronavirus pandemic restrictions have forced the Tweed mayor to call for a region-wide “red zone” lockdown.

        Here’s how to get your fish and chip fix

        Here’s how to get your fish and chip fix

        Food & Entertainment An award-winning fish and chippery is still feeding Tweed families

        Sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in health district

        premium_icon Sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in health district

        Health Jump in official figures, some cases locally acquired

        Jobs available in NSW right now despite shutdowns

        premium_icon Jobs available in NSW right now despite shutdowns

        Careers Jobs on offer right now in NSW in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns