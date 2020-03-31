Tuck into tasty meals without leaving home

EASY EATS: Tucker owner Nick Pearce is offering take home meals that customers can pick up or have delivered. Picture: Tim Marsden

EASY EATS: Tucker owner Nick Pearce is offering take home meals that customers can pick up or have delivered. Picture: Tim Marsden

A CASUARINA favourite is on a mission to keep Tweed residents well-fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tucker has created take home meals which include a main and side dish and can be delivered to your front door.

Owner Nick Pearce said customers could order Tucker Take Home Dinners online for delivery or pick up.

Mr Pearce said orders will be ready to collect from Tucker between noon and 2pm.

He said the menu also changed daily, which has so far featured Lamb Saag, Pumpkin, Pea and Parmesan Risotto, Mac and Cheese and Butter Chicken with Onion Bhaji.

The Tucker Mobile is delivering meals for reheat at home to Kingscliff, Chinderah, Casuarina, Cabarita Beach/Bogangar and as far as Burleigh with a $5 delivery fee and minimum order spend of $50.

"It can be made even more satisfying by adding gelato, bread, baked goods, coffee products and even drinks, including a selection of wine and beer," Mr Pearce said.

The Tucker Mobile is delivering meals for reheat at home to Kingscliff, Chinderah, Casuarina, Cabarita Beach/Bogangar and as far as Burleigh with a $5 delivery fee and minimum order spend of $50.

Each night is limited to 30 serves (1 serve = 2 people) so be quick to jump on the dishes you want.

To order, visit tuckercasuarina.com

For more information, email Nick Pearce at nick@blackboardcoffee.com.au.