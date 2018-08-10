Tugan Bypass tunnel closed this weekend

Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Motorway this weekend.

MOTORISTS are being advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Motorway at the Tugun Bypass Tunnel for night work from this Sunday, August 12.

According to NSW Transport, the tunnel will be closed for three nights for maintenance work between 7pm and 5am.

North and southbound traffic will be diverted onto the Gold Coast Highway and Stewart Road.

Motorists are advised to allow up to 10 minutes additional travel time for both diversions, to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

The tunnel will remain fully operational during the day.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.