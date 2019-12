The fast lanes of the Tugun bypass tunnel will be closed for maintenance on December 5.

The fast lanes of the Tugun bypass tunnel will be closed for maintenance on December 5.

THE fast lanes of the Tugun bypass tunnel will be closed for maintenance on December 5.

A reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place from 7pm to 6am for the safety of workers and motorists.

Works will include sensor repairs and calibration, and power supply maintenance.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.