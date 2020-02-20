Tugun man bashes pregnant partner after night out

Tyger Titmarsh, 20, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property in the Tweed Heads Local Court this week.

A TUGUN man who bashed his pregnant girlfriend after a night out with mates will remain in jail.

He punched his partner in the face and repeatedly kicked her about midnight on December 22, 2019.

The court was told on Monday that the asbestos removalist had spent the night drinking with mates before the assault.

Police alleged Titmarsh was so drunk he was kicked out of a Coolangatta hotel and then tried to fight strangers at Jack Evans Boat Harbour at Tweed Heads.

The court was told the victim and her mother drove to Tweed Heads to pick up Titmarsh, who spent the car trip back to Banora Point calling them "f***g c***s".

Once home, the woman went to bed and Titmarsh followed her after vomiting in the toilet. He then sat on her bed and started vomiting again.

Police alleged the woman asked him to move and he retaliated by punching her in the face twice.

He then dragged the woman, who was seven weeks pregnant with his baby, off the bed by her hair and kicking in her buttocks and legs.

The woman screamed for help and her parents rushed to the bedroom to find their daughter on the floor and Titmarsh kicking her.

They got Titmarsh out of the house and called police.

Titmarsh was found by police 20 minutes later asleep on the front lawn a few houses away, the court was told.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said Titmarsh had reached the threshold for a prison sentence.

He said the offence was committed while Titmarsh was on bail for previous assault charges.

Titmarsh was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail with a non-parole period of six months.

He will be eligible for release on June 21.