Tumbulgum is back in business after floods

BACK OPEN: Tumbulgum business owners Kym Marston , Lee Kuhnell , Jenny Kidd, Julie Sharples , Mitch Whiting and Michael Simmons want people to know their town is open for business.

THE recent flood might have damaged the village but nothing will destroy the hard work of Tumbulgum's business owners.

More than a month after the flood that devastated the Tweed Shire, Tumbulgum business operators are urging people to support them as they continue to re-build.

The owner of Tumbulgum's House of Gabriel restaurant Lee Kuhnell said he was disappointed to think people believed the village was still closed for business.

"They've seen it on the news and they don't realise how much hard work has gone into the last five weeks here in Tumbuglum,” Mr Kuhnell said.

"When people are calling us, they're surprised to hear we're open.”

Based in Tumbulgum, Mount Warning Tours operator Michael Simmons said many of the businesses have been open for weeks since the floods but nobody is coming to the village.

"At Easter, which is a pretty significant period for us, we lost 85% of our bookings even though we were operating,” he said.

"You have to understand it from people's point of view why they wanted to cancel was because the information they'd seen shown that the valley was devastated.

"They're not to know the natural environment comes back quickly, it's the built environment that's going to take some time.

"Having said that, people in this village, as in the other towns in the Tweed, have done such an amazing job in such a quick time to get back on track.”

While businesses, like Mount Warning Tours, did suffer flood damage, Mr Simmons said everyone has worked together to get back on their feet.

"A key element in the recovery of Tumbulgum is how the community has come together and worked tirelessly for each other to get things back on track, including businesses,” he said.