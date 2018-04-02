Tumbulgum residents bounce back after flood

WORKING TOGETHER: Tumbulgum locals and volunteers shovelled thick mud from the street after heavy flooding in March 2017. INSET: Pastor Rob Stuttle and Jenny Kidd are positive about the village's future.

WORKING TOGETHER: Tumbulgum locals and volunteers shovelled thick mud from the street after heavy flooding in March 2017. INSET: Pastor Rob Stuttle and Jenny Kidd are positive about the village's future. SCOTT POWICK

FOR a village sitting at the junction of the Tweed and Rous rivers, Tumbulgum is well used to dealing with flood waters.

But the strength of community that blossomed in the days and months after the March 2017 floods will leave a lasting impact on its residents for years to come.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie wreaked havoc across the Tweed Shire and as towns and villages began the big clean-up, Tumbulgum residents knew too well the effort it takes to get a village back to normality.

"If you walk around the village, you could never believe that there was a flood here 12 months ago,” Tumbulgum Residents Association president Jenny Kidd said this week.

"The community has put in a lot of effort to repair damage and restore property.”

About 150 houses in the village were damaged by flooding during the March 2017 floods.

"We're probably a clear example of the impact flood does have on the community,” Ms Kidd said.

"Two houses haven't returned, and we lost one business, which was our art gallery.”

Pastor Rob Stuttle, from Living Waters Church in Tumbulgum, said the village struggled in the weeks after the flood, even when the clean-up had finished.

Pastor Rob Stuttle and Jenny Kidd stand underneath the Flood Level sign on the banks of the Tweed River in Tumbulgum. The Flood Level sign shows how high the water rose in the floods of March 2017. Scott Davis

"It took a little while for people to come back into the village,” he said. "We had to really let people know that businesses are open because people didn't know the time- frame from the disaster to when we were back to normal.”

While the village is now back on its feet, Ms Kidd said many residents were still coming to terms with the enormity of the disaster.

"There were a lot of people who didn't get their insurance and have been left disappointed,” she said.

"Some people didn't go through with (appealing their insurance claims through the Ombudsman) because of the amount of energy it requires to persist with it when you can see the work that needs to be done in front of you.”

Despite the hardships, Ms Kidd said the village was determined to band together and continue its flood recovery, while also planning for the future.

"The 12 months anniversary isn't the end of it,” she said.

"We've now got a representative on the floodplain management committee.

" So now we're talking about things like flood level notices, when it's safe to leave the village because exit roads flood before we have significant water. We are talking about Tumbulgum-specific flood messages and flood signs because we're trying to communicate with people and be prepared in the future in a way that people will relate to.

"We're now going to have Tumbulgum specific BOM warnings (to be issued) once they start putting out a flood warning.

"We're talking to Council to make sure Tumbulgum is included for a number of things, like if they get funding for raising houses.”

Celebrating the lives of Stephanie King and her children Ella-Jane and Jacob at their funeral on April 12, 2017. Nikki Todd

But as Tumbulgum continues to deal with the devastation of the floods, the community is still grappling with the loss of Stephanie King and her two children, Jacob, 7, and Ella-Jane, 11, who lost their lives in the days following the flood after their car plunged into the Tweed River.

The family were a big part of the community, as the two children were former students of Tumbulgum Public School and their mother had worked at the Tumbulgum pub.

Mr Stuttle said a park bench was erected in the family's honour at Bluey Hill Park, North Tumbulgum.

"We didn't want the time to go past and not have any recognition, we wanted to have something because it would be wrong not to do that,” Mr Stuttle said.