Tumbulgum residents flooded in

Daniel McKenzie
Aisling Brennan
Mitchell Crawley
, and | 30th Mar 2017 2:04 PM
Tumbulgum residents Rachel Borey and Josephina McLean watch floodwaters rise on Riverside Drive ahead of a king tide on Thursday.
Tumbulgum residents Rachel Borey and Josephina McLean watch floodwaters rise on Riverside Drive ahead of a king tide on Thursday.

UPDATE 3.30PM: FINGAL residents are preparing for a rough night ahead as the threat of a flood evacuation warning could be issued shortly.

Fingal Head Community Association president Helen Twohill said she believed most people won't evacuate the peninsula as the flood water rises because it's too dangerous. 

"The problem is you must drive through flood waters to get evacuated," Ms Twohill saidl.

"A lot of people are just staying put."

Fingal resident Kay Bolton said she decided to not evacuate her home but she'll be prepared if the conditions get worse.

"We already have our torches and lamps out," Ms Bolton said.

"We're filling up our camping water containers, any other containers we have and the bath is dull of water. We have borrowed a furniture removal trolley and have bricks ready to lift fridges if we need to.

"We also have bags ready to fill with sand if we need to. We have cleaned out the guttering and moved all movable items from the yard inside the house and shed. We will move upstairs if water comes in downstairs.

"We are a fairly close knit community and will be helping each other if needs be."

Meanwhile, Chinderah holiday and caravan park managers currently have no plans to evacuate residents and visitors with the latest flood forecasts predicted to fall short of inundation levels.

The most likely to experience flooding are Gateway Lifestyle Tweed Shores and Chinderah Lake Caravan Park, but management said river levels needed to rise to 1.75m to cause problems.

Flood waters continue to rise throughout the Tweed.
Flood waters continue to rise throughout the Tweed.

TUMBULGUM residents have been cut-off from the road as flood waters continue to rise.

Flood waters, already well over 2m on Riverside Drive by midday Thursday, continued to rise as the Tweed River bulged under the weight of driving rains and a fast approaching high tide.

Residents Rachel Borey and her mother Josephina McLean watched on as rising waters began to inundate their driveway, cutting them off from leaving home by vehicle.

"It's come up in the last three hours," Ms Borey said as plans were being made to sandbag her driveway.

Having lived in the home for 18 years, Ms Borey and Mrs McLean have seen their share of floods; mainly in 2013, when their home was inundated with water.

While unsure of how bad the situation will become, they managed to dodge a bullet during the June, 2016 floods, when neighbours along the street weren't so lucky.

"Houses on both sides went under, but not us," Ms Borey said.

The pair have been getting updates from family and friends and were preparing to ride it out while flood waters continue to rise throughout the day.

"We just don't know how far it will come up. We don't really fear for the house, but if it does come up, we'll have to lift everything upstairs," Ms Borey said.

"If we lose power, we will have to (wait it out), it should be gone in two days."

In contrast, new Tumbulgum residents Trent Boardman and Jane Cannon said they'd play things by ear, not knowing what to expect after only moving to the town just over two-weeks-ago.

"We're just watching the news and speaking with neighbours, seeing what everyone else is doing," Mr Boardman said.

Mr Boardman was sent home from work and said he was lucky to get into Tumbulgum from the north before Riverside Drive was cut-off.

"In the last hour, it's really started to rise," he said.

"So we've all moved our cars up to near the bridge."

 

New Tumbulgum residents Trent Boardman and Jane Cannon watched on as flood waters continued to rise on Riverside Drive, Tumbulgum on Thursday morning.
New Tumbulgum residents Trent Boardman and Jane Cannon watched on as flood waters continued to rise on Riverside Drive, Tumbulgum on Thursday morning.

Living on the southern edge of Tumbulgum, the couple were hopeful their home would be spared the worst of it.

"Our house is on poles, but anything underneath could be in trouble," Mr Boardman said.

"It just depends how much rain we get till the end of the day.

"But at the moment, the top part of the house is good."

 

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Evacuation centres for South Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum
  • Moderate to major flooding forecast for the Tweed River around Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum and Chinderah.
  • The current Tweed River heights are: Murwillumbah gauge is 3.46m as of 1:30pm, Thursday 30th March 2017; Barneys Point gauge is 1.08m as of 1:30PM Thursday 30th March 2017
  • SEQ ordered to "shut down" after lunch as storms arrive
  • Rainfall of between 150-250mm expected in 24 hours
  • Parts of Qld now being evacuated as dams release water
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  northern rivers tumbulgum tweedflood tweed flood tweed flood 2017 weather

