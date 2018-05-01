Tumbulgum rum wins gold at World Spirits Competition

A TUMBULGUM-based distillery has won gold at at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for their latest spiced rum creation.

Husk Distillers, Australia's only Agricole rum distillery, took out the top prize at one of the world's most prestigious spirits competitions with it's unique Spiced Bam Bam Rum, which is infused with vanilla bean and cinnamon, wattle seed, native ginger and sea salt

It's a massive achievement for the family business, having only launched the spiced rum in December, 2017.

Husk Distillers co-founder Harriet Messenger said she was excited to see the traditional French Carribean style Agricole rum, which is made from freshly cut and crushed sugar cane juice, is being recognised on a global stage.

"Treat good rum the same way you treat good whisky,' Ms Messenger said.

"Neat, on the rocks, with soda - that is how you should start to explore a good Agricole rum.

"Then you can start playing with cocktails, and the possibilities are endless.”

CHEERS: Husk Distillers Spiced Bam Bam Rum product has won gold. Scott Powick

Husk Distillers also won silver in the Agricole Rum category for its Pure Cane Rum.

Distillery manager Quentin Brival said he was pleased to people were enjoying the Husk Distillers' Pure Cane Rum, which is an unaged Agricole.

"The majority of what we drink in the Caribbean is white Agricole and Pure Cane is our take on this iconic spirit - more delicate, softer and better suited to the Australian palate,” Mr Brival said.

"We're really excited to see our white Agricole bringing silver home from a competition that has rewarded several highly regarded Agricole rums in the recent years.”

Husk Distillers are expected to open its distillery doors to the public later this year.