Tumbulgum students test community's knowledge

Tumbulgum has hired pastor Rob Stuttles wife to be the new health and wellness officer but the community needs to raise some money to cover her wage. They're hosting a fundraiser. Scott Powick

TUMBULGUM Public School students are getting a little extra help from a new friend as part of a health and well-being program.

The school has hired Tumbulgum resident Brenda Stuttle as its student support officer to lend a helping hand to their 32 students. "It's supporting student well-being, which is quite a big scope,” principal Jenni McKeon said.

"It's supporting the students in anything from academic needs, home difficulties to personal and social development.

"This is a three-year program and actually has the ability to change some culture.”

The program, which is funded three ways between the Department of Education, the school and the community, will provide extra support to any child who might be struggling with anything, including the trauma of the March 2017 floods.

"They still feel the impact of the floods,” Ms Stuttle said.

"We keep coming back to the trauma of last year 12 months ago, that's compounded the need for this role on top of the normal needs of children.”

To help raise money for the community's $7000 contribution, the Tumbulgum Community Association is hosting a trivia night.