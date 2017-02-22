Tumbulgum unites for inspiring resident's quest

Maria van Vliet (nee Lucas) recovering with the help of a beloved pet.

COMMUNITIES banding together for a cause have helped achieve and inspire, but none more so than in the case of a Tumbulgum double transplant recipient who wants to wear the green and gold of Australia.

As a cherished member of the local community, Maria van Vliet's (nee Lucas) ambitions of representing her country at the 21st Summer World Transplant Games in her beloved table tennis in Malaga, Spain, is a quest which won't be navigated alone, with Tumbulgum residents banding together to show their support.

Such is the chord that's been struck, Tumbulgum Community Association has rallied locals for a special trivia night to help raise funds to assist with airfares, accommodation, travel insurance, equipment and an Australian team uniform.

"Maria is well known in the community and, when we learned that Maria was going to the Transplant Games, we thought it would be nice to do something for her,” TCA committee member Donna Martin said.

"We organised a trivia night and we've been very inspired by the community support received.”

Maria van Vliet (nee Lucas) and her husband Pim share a moment during her recovery. Contributed

Born with cystic fibrosis, Mrs van Vliet's aspirations of competing in the games almost never materialised as her condition nearly claimed her life multiple times.

In June of 2014, a collapsed lung resulted in a double lung transplant on December of that year.

However, just one week after her surgery, Mrs van Vliet's new left lung had to be removed due to medical complications.

Mrs van Vliet's recovery was slow and she remained in hospital for five months but, gradually, continual improvement saw her back on her feet.

"She's been practising at home and at Kingscliff Uniting Church hall and she's confident she can bring a medal home for Australia,” Ms Martin said.

"She's determined to win gold as she wants to honour her transplant recipient for her second chance at life.”

In the past, Mrs van Vliet has worked at the Tumbulgum School as a teacher's aide and played an integral part in bringing literacy program Story Dogs to the Tweed Shire to help children improve their reading.

Mrs van Vliet practises while on her quest to represent Australia at the World Transplant Games Contributed

With the Transplant Games kicking off on Sunday, June 25, a GoFundMe page has been established, which has already raised $1760 of a $5000 target.

All monies raised at

TCA's trivia night will be donated to Mrs van Vliet via cheque.

Of 20 tables available, Ms Martin said 18 tables of six had already been filled.

Tumbulgum Tavern will donate 25% from every meal sold, while local businesses have donated prizes.

"You talk to someone and you realise they're booked to come,” Ms Martin said.

"It's that awareness that people can help each other, with whatever they're going through.”

Trivia Night