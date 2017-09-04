Tumbulgum will stay strong after flood

FOR a village that's used to regular flooding, Tumbulgum residents are determined not to let the one-in-100-year flood in March get the better of them.

The SES Tumbulgum and Condong post-flood forum summary report revealed that "local knowledge” of Tumbulgum residents would be used to form a sub-group to look at strategies for future flood preparation, including car evacuation plans, flood education and the implementation of a street warden program.

Tumbulgum Community Association president Jenny Kidd will be a part of the sub-group and will work with the SES and Red Cross to help implement the strategies discussed during the April post-flood forum.

"There's obviously some work that needs to be done in preparing for future floods where we can improve the capacity for individuals in our community to be better prepared and to know about decision making,” Ms Kidd said.

"We're going to start rolling out some neighbourhood groups within our community to work on those things together and have a communication tree. This takes time but we're trying to move on while we still have the memory of the flood.

"The water's gone and the face of the village is looking back to normal but we're still working hard.”

Ms Kidd said she thought the report was "a good general summary and it did identify the key issues” but wanted to see "more commitments” from council and SES to enact the flood plans.

"The other area that's in the report that still needs some work is the whole timing of the evacuation notice,” she said.

"(The report) didn't address the issue, and we've raised this with both the SES and the council, that our exit roads get blocked before the evacuation warning or notices come to the village.

"We need some way for the information to get to us before the roads are blocked.”