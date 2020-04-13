Menu
North Tumbulgum resident Jackson Kilpatrick, a drone pilot, captured the community's
North Tumbulgum resident Jackson Kilpatrick, a drone pilot, captured the community's "Clap Your Hands and Cheer For Tumbulgum's Heroes" project. Photo: Jackson Kilpatrick
News

Tumbulgum’s heartwarming celebration of heroes

Jessica Lamb
13th Apr 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:01 PM

THE size of a town certainly doesn't equate to the size of its spirit.

Tweed's small rural riverside village of Tumbulgum came up with an inventive way of letting their local frontline health workers know how much they appreciate them in these uncertain times.

Thinking outside the box to say thank you to essential workers during the coronavirus crisis, the "Clap and Cheer" project came alive.

On Friday, April 3, from 6.15pm, Tumbulgum residents stood on their balconies, front stairs, lawns or the riverbank to clap and cheer to celebrate their local heroes.

 

Community members, led by Donna Martin, organised the event in two days using the local Facebook group.

"This pandemic has revealed many heroes, from those who produce sanitiser instead of gin to those sewing face masks and everyday employees maintaining our food supply," Ms Martin wrote online.

 

"We mustn't forget the people preserving order among all the chaos and those who entertain us to keep our spirits up. Healthcare and emergency workers are at the coalface, heroes who daily risk their lives to care for the sick and vulnerable. They deserve our special gratitude."

North Tumbulgum resident Jackson Kilpatrick, a drone pilot, captured most of the event from the air.

