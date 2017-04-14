Tumbulgum's hub of flood recovery relief

HERE TO HELP: Maria van Vliet, Julia Hillen and Jenny Kidd at the flood recovery tent on Riverside Dr at Tumbulgum.

FOR a village with a long history of floods, Tumbulgum residents have easily sprung into action as the waters began to recede and the clean-up began.

As soon as it was safe to do so, Tumbulgum Residents Association president Jenny Kidd quickly established a central hub for flood-damaged residents and volunteers to come together and form a plan.

"When the road was cleared, we put out our tent with the signage to let the villagers know where they could come if they had any questions, needed help, share information and it also gave us a point of focus for volunteers,” Ms Kidd said.

Since the flood, Ms Kidd has been sitting under the tent on Riverside Dr every day acting as key co-ordinator for Tumbulgum's recovery process. "We've had a wonderful army of volunteers that have just rocked up,” Ms Kidd said.

"What we were able to do here was be a centre for identification, where help could be given and how that could be married up with the volunteers that arrived.”

Ms Kid said while the floods have caused extensive damage to the village, which sits at the intersection of the Tweed and Rous Rivers, the community has shown an immense sense of pride throughout the clean up.

"It's so much more empowering as a community to know we can help ourselves rather than wait for someone to help us,” she said.

"We need to work with this strength when something like this happens.”

IN KIND: David Kidd stands behind donated items. Scott Davis

As the village slowly gets back on its feet, it's now extended a helping hand to neighbouring village Condong by providing residents access to the donated goods in Tumbulgum Hall.

"It always feels good when you're able to help someone else as well,” Ms Kidd said.

The donated items in Tumbulgum Hall have given residents a chance to rebuild their lives again with food, cleaning products, clothes, toys and bedding.