24°
News

Tumbulgum's hub of flood recovery relief

Aisling Brennan
| 14th Apr 2017 9:39 AM
HERE TO HELP: Maria van Vliet, Julia Hillen and Jenny Kidd at the flood recovery tent on Riverside Dr at Tumbulgum.
HERE TO HELP: Maria van Vliet, Julia Hillen and Jenny Kidd at the flood recovery tent on Riverside Dr at Tumbulgum. Scott Davis

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR a village with a long history of floods, Tumbulgum residents have easily sprung into action as the waters began to recede and the clean-up began.

As soon as it was safe to do so, Tumbulgum Residents Association president Jenny Kidd quickly established a central hub for flood-damaged residents and volunteers to come together and form a plan.

"When the road was cleared, we put out our tent with the signage to let the villagers know where they could come if they had any questions, needed help, share information and it also gave us a point of focus for volunteers,” Ms Kidd said.

Since the flood, Ms Kidd has been sitting under the tent on Riverside Dr every day acting as key co-ordinator for Tumbulgum's recovery process. "We've had a wonderful army of volunteers that have just rocked up,” Ms Kidd said.

"What we were able to do here was be a centre for identification, where help could be given and how that could be married up with the volunteers that arrived.”

Ms Kid said while the floods have caused extensive damage to the village, which sits at the intersection of the Tweed and Rous Rivers, the community has shown an immense sense of pride throughout the clean up.

"It's so much more empowering as a community to know we can help ourselves rather than wait for someone to help us,” she said.

"We need to work with this strength when something like this happens.”

IN KIND: David Kidd stands behind donated items.
IN KIND: David Kidd stands behind donated items. Scott Davis

As the village slowly gets back on its feet, it's now extended a helping hand to neighbouring village Condong by providing residents access to the donated goods in Tumbulgum Hall.

"It always feels good when you're able to help someone else as well,” Ms Kidd said.

The donated items in Tumbulgum Hall have given residents a chance to rebuild their lives again with food, cleaning products, clothes, toys and bedding.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie tumbulgum tweed flood tweed flood 2017

Nominate your flood hero

Nominate your flood hero

Commemorative book to raise funds for victims

Bill Shorten blames red-tape for delaying help

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten consoles Southern Cross Organic Butchery owner Alf Smith who will struggle to re-open his business.

Opposition leader visits flood victims in Murwillumbah

Police investigate ATM theft on North Coast

Police believe a white 2005 VZ Holden Commodore may be involved

Use Easter to reconnect, says flood recovery coordinator

STEPPING UP: Disaster recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson outside the disaster recovery centre.

Take time to check on your neighbours.

Local Partners

Use Easter to reconnect, says flood recovery coordinator

FLOOD recovery centres are closed on Good Friday and the coordinator behind efforts to get the Tweed on track says people should use the occasion to reconnect.

Hope dawning as sun shines through at Salt

BRAND NEW DAY: Sunrise over Salt Beach on the Tweed Coast.

Behind the Lens with Ryan Fowler

Bluesfest: Seven of the best

SHOW STOPPER : Singer Beth Hart is set to once again steal the stage as she performs several exclusive shows at Bluesfest 2017.

Who to see at Bluesfest this Easter

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Waleed Aly slams views on domestic violence of some Muslims

THE Project host Waleed Aly says it is “infuriating” views exist within small parts of the Muslim community that men are allowed to beat their wives.

There’s no bull about it: go inside courtroom drama

Freddy Rodriguez and Michael Weatherly in a scene from the TV series Bull.

Freddy says Weatherly proves he’s more than just DiNozzo in Bull.

‘The worst thing anyone has done in 34 seasons of Survivor’

Zeke Smtih, source: CBS

WARNING: Serious Survivor spoilers ahead

Bluesfest: Seven of the best

SHOW STOPPER : Singer Beth Hart is set to once again steal the stage as she performs several exclusive shows at Bluesfest 2017.

Who to see at Bluesfest this Easter

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah opens up about her acting fears

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Under Contract!!!

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

Seclusion, Space and Great Views

11 Rosemount Court, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 5 $550,000 ...

On 5867 square metres in a highly sought after Terranora cul-de-sac, this solid family home represents some of the best buying available with the bonus of dual...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Open for Inspection - Saturday 22 April 2017, 10-10.30am This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless...

Low maintenance townhouse living

23/2 Barrett Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 349,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 APRIL AT 12:00 - 12:30PM * Light filled living and dining that open out to your private outdoor entertaining area *...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed Mall Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads Bowls Club and the Hospital. The...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

This large family residence presents an immediate impression of size and ease of family living

181 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $695,000

All four bedrooms are large in size with built-in robes, ceiling fans and are dressed in neutral tones. The stylish two-pac kitchen is a chef's dream with its'...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!