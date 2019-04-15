Menu
Barry Lester, Gary Kelly and Wayne Turley after winning the Ultimate Bowls Championship.
Turley on top at Ultimate Bowls Championship

Michael Doyle
by
15th Apr 2019 9:35 AM

BOWLS: It was all smiles for Tweed Heads Bowls Club player Wayne Turley, as he was part of the first ever Ultimate Bowls Championship.

Turley teamed up with Victorian Barry Lester and Irish international Gary Kelly as part of the Dandenong club to take the title.

Turley said it was great to be a part of the winning side.

"It was fantastic being the very first one,” he said.

"It is fast and fresh and being a part of it was sensational.”

Tweed Heads Bowls Club had a team in the competition, and made it to the quarter finals before being knocked out.

Turley, general manager of Tweed Heads Bowls Club, said it was a great competition for the whole club.

"It was a first for Tweed to be a part of it, and to have another Tweed member as part of the winning team, it was good promotion for the club,” he said.

