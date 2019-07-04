Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Turnbull slams idea to move Israel embassy

by Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer
4th Jul 2019 4:48 PM

Floating the idea of moving Australia's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was "a really dumb thing" for the Morrison government to do, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says.

The suggestion was made on the eve of the by-election in Wentworth, held to replace Mr Turnbull after he was dumped as Liberal leader and quit parliament.

Ultimately, the government decided not to move the embassy.

"Whatever your views on the merits of that, I thought the timing was just calculated to win support ... It showed a patronising insensitivity to the Jewish community," Mr Turnbull told the Australian Jewish News on Thursday.

"We all do dumb things in our lives, so do governments and politicians."

Liberal senator Eric Abetz, who is no fan of the former prime minister, was quick to return fire.

"Malcolm Turnbull is the master of doing dumb things in politics," he told Sky News.

The Liberals lost the seat at the October by-election but the party's candidate, Dave Sharma, defeated independent MP Kerryn Phelps at the May 18 general election.

Mr Turnbull says had it not been for the embassy idea, he believes Mr Sharma would have won the seat seven months earlier.

israel israel embassy malcolm turnbull

Top Stories

    DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    premium_icon DOORS CLOSE: Major retailer calls it quits at Tweed centre

    Business Major retailer has called it quits at one of Tweed's busiest retail centres, while another has pushed back its opening date.

    Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    premium_icon Mustangs and Seagulls set for premiership showdown

    Rugby League Get ready for the biggest game of the NRRRL season so far.

    Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    premium_icon Clipped Seagulls upbeat ahead of ISC showdown

    Rugby League Three straight losses have not knocked confidence ahead of Wynnum

    $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    premium_icon $900m commitment: Investment in hospitals vital for future

    Health HEALTH district breaks down how they are preparing for the future