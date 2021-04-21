TV host Sonia Kruger’s motherhood confessions

TV host Sonia Kruger says her industry has ditched its obsession with ageing and is prioritising talent instead of being young.

The 55-year-old believes networks - once renowned for being youth-focused - truly have progressed.

Despite her jaw-dropping physique, Sonia Kruger says she dislikes exercising. Picture: Peter Brew-Bevan

"Years ago once you hit a certain age, you weren't seen on television anymore, but the world has evolved," she tells SMARTdaily.

"Everybody's workplaces have evolved. We see women break through the glass ceiling in all sorts of different industries. I just feel as society, we've kind of moved on.

"There was a lot of women with very long and successful careers on TV before me and there will be after me.

"I think it's something (ageing) as women we focus on more than the industry as whole."

Kruger, back as host of Big Brother, says credits her friend, the late Carla Zampatti, as a pioneer for working mums.

And she would have no issue with daughter Maggie, now six, joining the cast of a similar reality show like in the future.

Sonia Kruger says Big Brother holds a mirror up to society. Picture: Nigel Wright

"There are physical challenges, there's a lot of team building and dealing with different personality types," Kruger says.

"When our children go to school we teach them to be assertive and ask questions, Some times that can be perceived as confrontational, but that's a negative way to look at it. Some people are more assertive than others. It's actually a good way to learn about other personality types in a group dynamic."

And she says the show has moved beyond the phrase social experiment. She says the popular reality show holds a mirror up and viewers see a reflection of themselves in the housemates.

"We imagine ourselves in that position and wonder 'what would I do, how would I play the game in this situation and how would I try and survive and what friendships would I form in the house'.

"I feel like as we hang out with these people they become our surrogate friends and become a reflection of who we are."

Zampatti was a huge inspiration to Kruger. She attended the fashion icon's funeral last week and is grateful that women such as her "carved the path".

"I'm think I'm fortunate because women like her have shown that we can be successful career women and raise our families and still be good mothers," Kruger says. "Those two things are not mutually exclusive anymore."

Sonia Kruger and daughter Maggie.

Listening to Zampatti's children speak of how their mother was busy and yet they never felt neglected also provided comfort.

"As a mother, you do go through those moments of should I be spending less time working and more time at home?," Kruger shares. "But I really want Maggie to grow up with a strong work ethic. I learnt that from my parents and I feel she'll get that from me and her father."

As the new season hits our screens this week, Kruger isn't sure she'd last long in the house because she is a self confessed neat freak.

"I think I would be that really annoying housemate who is complaining about other people not washing up their dishes," she says, with a laugh. "Sadly I suspect that would be the issue with me in the house … so by a landslide vote, I would probably be the first evicted"

She's looking forward to viewers seeing the new season and meeting the new housemates.

But it's possibly the house itself that might just steal the show this year.

"Without giving away too much - there are so many secret rooms and escape routes and tunnels," Kruger shares. "We've seen the couch that opens up in the promo. People sort of disappear from time to time and also arrive in interesting fashion.

"What fascinates me is guys such as my partner (Channel 7 executive Craig McPherson) are looking at the house and thinking it's really cool, while women are more interested in the characters who are going into the house."

Kruger also refutes the oft-repeated claims that contestants are exploited or edited into a particular character.

"It's a really funny, outdated view that we somehow edit them into villains or heroes," Kruger explains. "What happens is it's a bit like the layers of an onion that get peeled away and then the real person is revealed.

"(Contestant) Daniel is not a villain but he's definitely a very strategic player of the game. He's a real estate agent so he understands the art of the deal. Some people might see that a certain way and others will look at it and think how clever.

"Obviously it is edited but essentially to try and make sure the episode are pacy - there's an eviction every episode this year so there's a lot to get through.

Seven announced they would be making a local celebrity version this year and Kruger can hardly wait for filming to start. It's been hugely popular overseas and she anticipates it will go gangbusters here. And she has a wishlist - with international stars Ricky Gervais and James Corden topping it.

Kruger hadn't quite planned for such a busy year, but as she says plans change. She pauses when we ask if she is good at saying no in general.

"That's a really good question - I want to say I am but I'm thinking in reality, probably no," Kruger says. So while saying no to the abundance of amazing work opportunities is not only tough, but highly unlikely, Kruger balances that with declining social invitations.

"I don't actually go out a lot these days - I like to be at home in the evening and have that time with Maggie, especially now she has got school the next day," she shares. "To be honest, I prefer a nice long lunch these days."

KRUGER ON NUTRITION, EXERCISING

Hosting just one network flagship show, as well as raising a six-year-old, would be a little taxing. Sonia Kruger will have fronted at least four by the end of the year and yet the seemingly ageless star looks as fresh as ever. While she acknowledges she focuses on good nutrition and regular exercise, she's not obsessive about it. What's even more surprising is to discover she's actually not even a huge fan of exercise. "I wish I loved it more," Kruger laughs. "I like the way I feel afterwards. It's just about getting started."

DAY ON A PLATE

Kruger says she mainly eats vegetables, salads and lean protein, But she doesn't forbid foods - life is too short."You've got to give yourself little treat days and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that." Her one exception "I can't have chocolate in the house. It's my kryptonite."

CURBING CARBS

Kruger jokes she wishes she had a similar palate to her slightly fussy daughter, especially when it comes to turning her nose up at potato - the natural enemy of a TV presenter. But she is a believer of everything in moderation, confessing she had somewhat overindulged in pizza and pasta the previous night. "I love fresh bread and pasta but I just feel they are probably not as nutritious for me."

WORKING IT OUT

Kruger loves to do it at home, preferably in the morning. "Then you're done and you've got it out of the way. And you don't have to worry about going to the gym and being seen by people in public. Or worry that you've washed your tights too many time and they're too transparent."

KEEPING OUT OF THE KITCHEN

"I have to be honest with you - I am the least imaginative cook there is. I'm a creative person - just not in the kitchen. If anything my partner Craig (McPherson) would cook more than I do. Somebody once said to me 'the only thing I make for dinner is reservations' and I'm bit like that now'."

Originally published as TV host Sonia Kruger's motherhood confessions