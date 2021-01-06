TV star vows to give up booze

It won’t be easy, but the Gold Logie Award winning TV host says his aim for 2021 is to give up altogether.

Giving up alcohol is a work in progress for Grant Denyer.

The Gold Logie Award winning TV host says though that his aim for 2021 is to give up altogether.

"I want to push the button on cancelling it (alcohol) altogether and see how I go," Denyer tells Confidential.

"I am super worried why that scares me so much, which probably tells me it is something I need to do. I need to stop, it is not improving my life, in fact it is doing the opposite.

"I am not an alcoholic, I am a three night a week drinker but it is the amounts that I need to look at and I am not getting anything out of it so that is going to be the new me in 2021."

Denyer, 43, is one of 10 contestants on the new series of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, where he revealed last night that he was often drunk on air filming breakfast show, Sunrise.

"When I was doing Sunrise weather for years … the amount of times I was probably still drunk on air in the morning was too many."

Appearing on the reality show has forced the father of two with another on the way to address a number of issues in his life, his relationship with alcohol being one of them.

"You are forced to face the parts of yourself that you may or may not like and you can't distract yourself from it," he explained.

"You can't grab your phone, you can't go to the cupboard and grab some food, you can't have a drink, so you are forced to deal with some more uncomfortable things."

He continued: "I've for so long been pretending to be a television presenter. The glossy, toothy, always happy smiling guy, that is not real, no one can do that full time, no one is that. Despite what many people might think, I am not an extrovert, I am an introvert. I can turn it on for the camera but I am incredibly shy normally. So I use alcohol to socially lubricate myself … to strip back some of the anxiety and fear that I have in my life. I think I have been using that as a crutch."

Denyer has been open about his personal battles over the years, most recently in his podcast, It's All True.

It was after winning the Gold Logie in 2018 that he told the Telegraph of the depths of despair to which his life sank after suffering a broken back and a prescription pain pill battle that destroyed his will to live.

Alcohol, he believes, is so entwined with our culture that it is "hard to unwind yourself from it".

"I must admit, I've struggled with the bravery of saying I am ready to stop," he said. "And I don't know why I can't say I am ready, that is what worries me. I thought this would be a silly TV show where you go in, eat a couple of bugs and come home. There's been some incredible revelations and some beautiful things that has shaped and changed some parts of me that I don't like and for that I am thankful for."

Denyer said he had felt sick in the lead up to the show launching as he wasn't sure what would make the edit.

One subject he had hoped wouldn't make the cut was the fact he revealed he has a "condition" he refers to as "sleep shagging".

"With my partner, I can initiate adult relations in my sleep and be completely asleep the whole time. I don't know why I shared that."

