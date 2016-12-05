Tweed 'a disgrace' after three-day traffic blitz

One truck driver hauling a large excavator was charged with mid-range drink-driving and driving unlicenced during a police operation.

POLICE have labelled the Tweed Byron region a 'disgrace' after a three-day crackdown nabbed 86 drug-drivers and 19 drink-drivers across the command.

These figures included one truck driver caught hauling a large excavator who was charged with mid-range drink-driving and driving unlicenced.

As part of the operation, which began last Thursday and finished Saturday, officers conducted 2599 random breath tests and 425 random drug tests.

Officers also issued 101 fines for speeding, 29 for not wearing a seatbelt, 300 other infringements - and a total of 30 charges were laid.

The heavy vehicle driver who was charged with mid-range drink-driving and driving unlicenced was carrying a large excavator when pulled over on the M1 at Chinderah on Thursday.

The 49-year-old Queensland man returned an alleged reading of 0.131 and checks revealed he did not have a licence required for the heavy vehicle.

He is due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on January 9, 2017.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the results were staggering considering the state's high road toll.

"Despite the death toll on our roads, which now sits at 357, and the numerous warnings about drink and drug-driving, I am dumbfounded by how many drivers we have caught impaired during the operation,” Mr Corboy said.

"The Tweed/Byron Local Area Command is ranked number one in the state for alcohol related crashes and there is an average of seven fatal crashes in the command every year.

"This is not a statistic to be proud of. It is a disgrace.”

Operation Mega Drive 2 mainly targeted drink and drug-drivers in the region; however, speeding, mobile phone use and not wearing seatbelts were also targeted.