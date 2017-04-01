Tweed a sea of water as highway partially opens

WHAT WE KNOW:

One lane to open each way on the Pacific Hwy

Avoid Clothiers Creek Rd, due to slip and flooding

Tweed Valley Way south of Murwillumbah washed away, no access from the south to M'bah

INCREDIBLE arial shots taken from a helicopter today reveal much of the Tweed has been turned into an inland sea, as limited access to the Pacific Highway is set to open.

Thousands of motorists have been stranded, with many forced to sleep in their cars or find alternative accommodation, as the Pacific Highway at Chinderah - the main link between Queensland and NSW - was shut to traffic for more than 24 hours after major flooding of the Tweed River.

Reports from the Traffic Management Centre indicate one lane in either direction will be opened at 3pm on the Pacific Highway, with traffic expected to slowly filter through from then.

Tweed Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling urged motorists to be patient.

"We'll open further lanes as the water recedes and the debris has been removed from the road," Supt Starling said.

"Traffic has begun moving but motorists should expect lengthy delays."

Looking south along the Pacific Highway with Action Sands and Chinderah Bay Drive in the foreground. Melaleuca Station and the new service station at Chinderah are in the background. (1 April, 2017) Tweed Shire Council

Meanwhile, Tweed Shire Council is urging motorists not to follow their GPS systems and try to weave their way through back roads, which were often flooded.

A council spokesperson said these motorists were clogging up vital rural roads and hampering efforts to help those isolated on rural properties.

Other roads to avoid include Clothiers Creek Rd - where water has caused a slip travelling east towards Farrants Hill.

Aerial shots captured by Tweed Shire Council staff today reveal the extent of the flooding, with the area declared a natural disaster and a massive mop-up operation to begin once the waters recede.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne travelling in the PolAir helicopter alongside council's general manager Troy Green and Tweed Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said she was shocked by what she saw from the air.

"The place is unrecognisable with thick brown muddy water everywhere," Cr Milne said.

"All of Chinderah is still a washout with water over the highway, it's devastating.

"A lot of people are still effected and isolated. You could see that from the helicopter, a lot of people are still surrounded by flood water and trying to do crazy things by thinking they can cross the water in floods."

Cr Milne said she it was essential people listen to any warnings or orders issued by emergency services as the Tweed is a vulnerable flood area.