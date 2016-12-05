26°
Tweed achieves green status with top awards

Aisling Brennan
| 5th Dec 2016 2:00 PM
TOP MARKS: Fingal Head Coastcare member Kay Bolton, Councillor Ron Cooper and Tweed/Byron Aboriginal Land Council CEO Leweena Williams celebrate their respective Blue Star Sustainability Awards.
TOP MARKS: Fingal Head Coastcare member Kay Bolton, Councillor Ron Cooper and Tweed/Byron Aboriginal Land Council CEO Leweena Williams celebrate their respective Blue Star Sustainability Awards.

TWEED community groups have been recognised for a number of outstanding sustainable practices in the Blue Star Sustainability Awards.

Fingal stole the show with a number of highly commended prizes being awarded to Fingal Head Coastcare for the community environmental achievement award and Fingal Head Public School for the young environmental achievement award.

Fingal Head Coastcare member Kay Bolton said the award was recognition of the hard work environmental groups do in the community.

SEEN TO BE GREEN: Fingal Head Public School students Monfana McLennan, Macy Wilmen, Birren Slabb and Ashi Hilmer celebrate the Blue Star Sustainablity Award.
SEEN TO BE GREEN: Fingal Head Public School students Monfana McLennan, Macy Wilmen, Birren Slabb and Ashi Hilmer celebrate the Blue Star Sustainablity Award.

"If you get to be recognised as one of the best three in the state it means you're doing something right,” Ms Bolton said.

"It gives us a lot of credibility.

"You can get a lot of criticism but you can always think at the back of your mind that we're doing the right thing.”

Tweed/Byron Local Aboriginal Land Council were named as finalists for the cultural heritage award and CEO Leweena Williams said she was proud of the work all the groups nominated achieved.

"One of the important things at the Land Council we really want to showcase is the collaboration between all the different groups,” Ms Williams said.

"We're the largest land owner on the peninsula, the land council, so we recognise the work these guys have done and how we can work together.”

Tweed Shire Council was recognised for the overall regional sustainability award while Murwillumbah-based brewery Stone and Wood Brewing Co., won the sustainable systems award for its Green Feet Program.

Tweed Daily News
