Tweed at the centre of Broncos’ success

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Tarryn Aiken of the Broncos takes on the defence during the 2019 NRLW Grand Final match between the Brisbane Broncos and the St George Illawarra Dragons at ANZ Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

AT THE centre of the Brisbane Broncos second straight NRLW premiership, were a pair of Tweed Seagulls who have had a season to remember.

Seagulls coach Kelvin Wright guided the Broncos to the title in his first year in charge.

The 30-6 win over the Dragons put the icing on a successful year for the coach.

Wright was in charge of the Tweed Seagulls first season in the SEQ Women’s Division One competition, which included a win over Burleigh.

Seagulls’ playmaker Tarryn Aiken is another who has taken major steps in 2019.

Aiken came off the bench in Sunday’s grand final, and was threatening out of dummy half.

Wright was full of praise for his Seagulls and Broncos player, believing 2019 was just a taste of things to come for the young playmaker.

“We saw early on she had a lot of talent during those first sessions at the Seagulls,” he said.

“She had a fantastic season for Tweed and she then changed positions when she came up here to the Broncos.

“She has come a long way.”

Aiken’s ability to adapt her style of play to different positions made her an exciting prospect for the Broncos this season.

“She has a great head on her shoulders for such a young woman,” Wright told the Tweed Daily News.

“She is easy to coach and I think this is just the start of big things to come.”

The Broncos were ruthless from start to finish in their 24-point win over the Dragons.

Leading 10-0 at half time, the Broncos did not let the break halt their momentum as they went on to cement themselves as the best team in the opening two years of the competition.

“It was a special feeling — They are a bunch of fantastic women to work with and they stepped up on the big stage,” Wright said.

“The most pleasing thing was the relentlessness of the performance.”