Tweed backing comeback kid to make immediate impact

HE has been out of the game for two years but Tweed are backing comeback kid Will Brimson to add another dimension to their Intrust Super Cup assault ahead of tomorrow's season opener.

The older brother of Titans sensation AJ Brimson, the 23-year-old will start at five-eighth when he debuts for the Seagulls against Wynnum Manly at Piggabeen at 3pm.

An NYC regular for the Broncos in 2015-16, Brimson spent two seasons with ISC rivals Wynnum Manly before taking a break from the game in 2018-19 to rest his battle-scarred body.

But his connection with former Keebra Park teacher and Tweed coach Ben Woolf helped bring him to the club over the off-season and he now shapes as a crucial figure in the Seagulls' quest to improve on last year's semi-final finish.

"I had him at Keebra back in the day and we've sort of stayed in touch right through," Woolf said of the 188cm, 92kg playmaker.

"I touched base with him to see if he was interested in coming back and he said 'no' to me a few times. I actually asked him to come down because we were short a half for an opposed (training session) and he's working with a couple of boys from Burleigh and a couple from Tweed.

"They'd been talking to him as well and asking to do some opposed so he came down. At the end of the session I said 'are you keen to hang around?' and he was so it was as easy as that.

"He's had no issues, he's training well. Being out of the game for a couple of years and coming back is tough so he's done a good job so far. He's progressively getting better."

Having played fullback, centre and in the halves previously, Brimson gives the Seagulls some valuable options but Woolf said he was confident he could shine in the no.6.

"I think five-eighth will be his go. He's a big half so defensively he's good and strong," he said.

"He's a good runner of the footy so I think he'll make a difference. He's a left footer as well and it's handy to have a left-foot kicker on the left side of the field - he's the only one in our squad.

"I think his biggest strength is he's quite big so he's not a target like some of your halves are and he gives you a strong running game when he's under pressure with passes and stuff like that."

Burleigh open their premiership defence with a grand final rematch against Wynnum Manly at Pizzey Park at 12.10pm tomorrow.