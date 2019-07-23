Tweed band set to take the UK by storm

FOR A band that got together with absolutely zero expectations other than a weekly jam, the Tweed's Round Mountain Girls have punched way above their collective weight.

For those who have seen them play live and witnessed the raw energy and joy they bring to an audience, it's all too easy to understand why.

Now having enlightened Aussie audiences to their brand of country, it's time for the Round Mountain Girls (RMG) to once again set their sights on the UK and make a bigger hit than a Steve Smith cover drive.

When iconic UK band the Levellers toured Australia in 2016, RMG were chosen to open the shows for them and the Levellers management were quickly caught by the RMG bug.

The Tweed boys were invited them to the UK in 2017 where they appeared at a number of high profile festivals.

Two years later and it seems like the UK can't get enough of them. Three major festivals and eight other dates, stretching from Inverness in highland Scotland, down to Lands End in the far southwest, will see them fly the flag for Tweed Shire music.

"It's great to be going back to the UK where we have been before and having people know who we are thesedays,” RMG's Chris Eaton said.

"When we first went over there, we were unknowns but there there's a bit of a buzz about us coming back which is very nice.

"The UK country music scene is growing rapidly and developing its own style and our music fits in well.”

However before they go, the Round Mountain Girls will be warming up at the Groundwater festival this coming weekend.

"We have a couple of gigs at Groundwater, on Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm on the Surf Parade stage and then on Saturday from 4pm to 5pm at the big top at Kurrawa,” Chris said.

"We'd love to see our Tweed and Gold Coast fans at the gigs - we don't know when we will be back.”

Local fans need not worry, they will be coming back to Australia from the UK but in the meantime, don't miss a fix of 'Girl power' - Round Mountain Girls that is.

The Groundwater Festival at Broadbeach runs this weekend and will feature country music stars such as Lee Kernaghan, Felicity Urquhart and Fanny Lumsden in a packed three day free extravaganza of music.