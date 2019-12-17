Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The exhibition Healing Circle – Home is a reprieve from people’s busy lives, with the Tweed Heads-based artist reminding us to slow down and focus on the now. Picture: Fiona Hamilton Photography
The exhibition Healing Circle – Home is a reprieve from people’s busy lives, with the Tweed Heads-based artist reminding us to slow down and focus on the now. Picture: Fiona Hamilton Photography
Art & Theatre

Tweed-based artist focuses on slowing things down

bob anthony
17th Dec 2019 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS summer Tweed Regional Gallery will showcase new work by Japanese-Australian artist Hiromi Tango, creating a very different experience for visitors.

The exhibition Healing Circle – Home is a reprieve from people’s busy lives, with the Tweed Heads-based artist reminding us to slow down and focus on the now.

From Tango’s new meditative circle drawings to neon light sculptures and photographic works that document her performative practice, each work connects deeply to the artist’s health and wellbeing.

The recurring motif of the circle is employed as a universal symbol of healing, representing the cycle of life, regeneration, relationships and a total state of completion.

“The Gallery is thrilled to be bringing these works to the Tweed community as Hiromi Tango is one of our most successful regional artists, exhibiting nationally and internationally, and is also a wonderful supporter of the Gallery,” Gallery Director, Susi Muddiman OAM said.

To complement the exhibition, a program of activities and events will take place throughout the summer holiday period – the perfect opportunity for people to creatively detach from their busy lives.

Hiromi Tango Bleached Genes (Mikan) — Open my vulnerability 2018, pigment print on paper and mirrored Perspex, 174.5 x 124.5cm, ed of 3 +2 AP Image courtesy the artist and Sullivan+Strumpf
Hiromi Tango Bleached Genes (Mikan) — Open my vulnerability 2018, pigment print on paper and mirrored Perspex, 174.5 x 124.5cm, ed of 3 +2 AP Image courtesy the artist and Sullivan+Strumpf

Education and Audience Development Officer, Jodi Ferrari said visitors could drop into ‘Hiromi Hotel’ for a free program of creative and meditative activities inspired by Healing Circle – Home. Explore mindfulness, meditation, slow art, yoga, dance and movement, music and circle drawing with our healing facilitators.

“Healing Wednesdays are an inclusive program, so we encourage all abilities in the local community to come along and join in,” she said.

The exhibition Healing Circle – Home is open until March 15.

During summer Hiromi Hotel Healing Wednesday runs from 11am – 2pm DST throughout the NSW school holidays (excluding public holidays). Adults and children welcome together.

Check the Gallery’s website for the weekly program – https://artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au or call (02) 6670 2790.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santa Joe retires beard and boots after 25 years

        premium_icon Santa Joe retires beard and boots after 25 years

        Local Faces The former actor – who decided to start a career as a mall Santa when he retired – has had roles in films like Aquaman, Pirates of the Caribbean, Thor, and Peter...

        Wildlife hospital receives timely $1 million boost

        premium_icon Wildlife hospital receives timely $1 million boost

        Politics The hospital’s senior veterinarian said the help had come at the right time

        Sea turtles need our help

        Sea turtles need our help

        Environment Become a citizen scientist and learn how to identify sea turtle nests on Tweed...

        Don’t forget about businesses, holiday park manager says

        premium_icon Don’t forget about businesses, holiday park manager says

        News If a Queensland Olympic bid is going to work, there’s got to be better...