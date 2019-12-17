Tweed-based artist focuses on slowing things down

The exhibition Healing Circle – Home is a reprieve from people’s busy lives, with the Tweed Heads-based artist reminding us to slow down and focus on the now. Picture: Fiona Hamilton Photography

THIS summer Tweed Regional Gallery will showcase new work by Japanese-Australian artist Hiromi Tango, creating a very different experience for visitors.

The exhibition Healing Circle – Home is a reprieve from people’s busy lives, with the Tweed Heads-based artist reminding us to slow down and focus on the now.

From Tango’s new meditative circle drawings to neon light sculptures and photographic works that document her performative practice, each work connects deeply to the artist’s health and wellbeing.

The recurring motif of the circle is employed as a universal symbol of healing, representing the cycle of life, regeneration, relationships and a total state of completion.

“The Gallery is thrilled to be bringing these works to the Tweed community as Hiromi Tango is one of our most successful regional artists, exhibiting nationally and internationally, and is also a wonderful supporter of the Gallery,” Gallery Director, Susi Muddiman OAM said.

To complement the exhibition, a program of activities and events will take place throughout the summer holiday period – the perfect opportunity for people to creatively detach from their busy lives.

Hiromi Tango Bleached Genes (Mikan) — Open my vulnerability 2018, pigment print on paper and mirrored Perspex, 174.5 x 124.5cm, ed of 3 +2 AP Image courtesy the artist and Sullivan+Strumpf

Education and Audience Development Officer, Jodi Ferrari said visitors could drop into ‘Hiromi Hotel’ for a free program of creative and meditative activities inspired by Healing Circle – Home. Explore mindfulness, meditation, slow art, yoga, dance and movement, music and circle drawing with our healing facilitators.

“Healing Wednesdays are an inclusive program, so we encourage all abilities in the local community to come along and join in,” she said.

The exhibition Healing Circle – Home is open until March 15.

During summer Hiromi Hotel Healing Wednesday runs from 11am – 2pm DST throughout the NSW school holidays (excluding public holidays). Adults and children welcome together.

Check the Gallery’s website for the weekly program – https://artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au or call (02) 6670 2790.