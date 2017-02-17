Tweed bats survive heat but neighbours perish

FURTHER SOUTH: Some of the thousands of dead bats the heatwave claimed.

HEALTH authorities have issued a warning not to handle flying foxes after extreme temperatures caused the deaths of large colonies and left others stressed or injured.

The late arrival of a southerly on Sunday afternoon saved Tweed populations at Tyalgum and Bray Park, with wildlife warriors on their way to provide what they consider last-ditch treatments.

But colonies around Lismore and Casino were not so fortunate, with the Casino colony alone losing an estimated 2000 bats.

Corrina Lever, Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers bat co-ordinator, was at Tyalgum when a breeze hit at 4pm.

"It was just enough to take the temperature from 44° down to 41° and everything turned around,” she said.

Once the mercury hit 42° the group hit panic stations as black flying foxes can begin dying.

"We were actually just about to move in to start some aerial spraying with our bat-packs,” she said.

"We just mist-spray the ones we can. It's the best we can do. We have been preparing because with climate change and what's happened in years past down south we know it's only a matter of time before (mass flying fox deaths) happen here.”

NSW Health warned people not to handle dead flying foxes or microbats unless they have been trained, vaccinated against rabies and using the proper equipment.

If you find a dead, injured or distressed flying fox do not handle it yourself. Call Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers on 02 6672 4789.

If you are bitten or scratched by a flying fox wash the wound gently but thoroughly with soap and water, apply an antiseptic such as iodine and consult a doctor as soon as possible to assess the need for further treatment.