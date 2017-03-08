Tweed beaches may cop a battering

LIFEGUARDS have warned of potential beach closures this weekend as Tweed surfers continue to enjoy rising swells along the coast.

But New South Wales Surf Life Saving northern lifeguard coordinator Scott McCartney said surfers and beach-goers should remain vigilant when entering the water.

"There might be warning about dangerous surf coming in for this afternoon,” Mr McCartney said.

While beaches are non-patrolled during the week, Mr McCartney said Tweed beaches might be closed this weekend if the swell keeps up.

"The swell is up and it looks likes it's hanging around for the week so that's a projection,” he said.

"If it stays on the path it is, then it's likely that they'll be closed.”

The warnings come after Coffs Harbour City Lifeguards restricted swimmers to waist deep water only due to big swell down the coast.

Meanwhile, surfers are taking full advantage of the big swells just north of the border at Snapper Rocks, where former world champions Mick Fanning and Sally Fitzgibbons have been spotted testing the waters.