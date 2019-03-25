Menu
Login
A Tweed based member of the Lone Wolf OMCG has been arrested in Surfers Paradise.
A Tweed based member of the Lone Wolf OMCG has been arrested in Surfers Paradise.
Crime

Tweed bikie arrested in Surfers Paradise

Rick Koenig
by
25th Mar 2019 4:00 PM

A TERRANORA bikie has been arrested by Gold Coast police after an attempted armed robbery in Surfers Paradise.

Gold Coast detectives said about 2.30pm yesterday, police were called in relation to a man armed with a knife making threats towards members of the public.

Brodie Jeet Sing, a patched member of the Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG), was arrested after he allegedly demanded mobile phones off two women, aged 18 and 20, at a Ferny Ave unit building in Surfers Paradise.

He was located by police in a nearby apartment building.

The 41-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery and one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

He will appear in the Southport's Magistrates Court today.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith of Gold Coast CIB said police would not tolerate violent or antisocial behaviour in public spaces.

"Any form of violence, particularly involving OMCGs, is totally unacceptable and we will continue to bring all resources to bear in tackling their unlawful behaviour,” Detective Inspector Smith said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

bikies crime omcg tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    SAVE OUR TRAINS: Railway is looking for new home

    SAVE OUR TRAINS: Railway is looking for new home

    News THE Tweed Valley Miniature Railway has been a popular attraction on the Tweed for three decades but is now in danger of being derailed

    Mur'bah swamp beer is coming back

    Mur'bah swamp beer is coming back

    Offbeat The infamous beer will be available again for a limited time

    Coalition wins, Provest declares victory

    Coalition wins, Provest declares victory

    Politics Provest predicted to hold Tweed

    Failed tenders will have say on Tweed tourism

    Failed tenders will have say on Tweed tourism

    Council News I think it is not what you would call good business: Polglase