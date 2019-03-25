Tweed bikie arrested in Surfers Paradise

A Tweed based member of the Lone Wolf OMCG has been arrested in Surfers Paradise.

A TERRANORA bikie has been arrested by Gold Coast police after an attempted armed robbery in Surfers Paradise.

Gold Coast detectives said about 2.30pm yesterday, police were called in relation to a man armed with a knife making threats towards members of the public.

Brodie Jeet Sing, a patched member of the Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG), was arrested after he allegedly demanded mobile phones off two women, aged 18 and 20, at a Ferny Ave unit building in Surfers Paradise.

He was located by police in a nearby apartment building.

The 41-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery and one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

He will appear in the Southport's Magistrates Court today.

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith of Gold Coast CIB said police would not tolerate violent or antisocial behaviour in public spaces.

"Any form of violence, particularly involving OMCGs, is totally unacceptable and we will continue to bring all resources to bear in tackling their unlawful behaviour,” Detective Inspector Smith said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.