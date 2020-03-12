Tweed black spots get green injection

Tumbulgum intersection with Tweed Valley Way. PHOTO: Scott Powick

FIXING five dangerous crash sites in the Tweed is the focus of a $3.95 million cash injection by the Federal Government.

The funding announced today includes upgrades to black spots along Tweed Valley Way as part of the Australian Government's plan to fix 147 black spots in NSW.

More than $1.25 million will upgrade Tweed Valley Way at Stokers Siding near Stokers Rd.

This will include vehicle-activated speed signs, moving stop or give-way lines closer to the intersection and improving the curved shoulder.

It will get a rumble strip on the edge of the road as well as a new curve and advisory speed signs.

A further $728,000 will add a flexible barrier on the roadside at Crabbes Creek, upgrade the road surface and improve line marking.

The work will include edge and centre line rumble strip plus improved signs.

There will be a left turn lane near Riverside Drive at Tumbulgum.

The $614,000 will also install reflective pavement markers, a flexible roadside barrier and side road name signs.

The curved shoulder near Burringbar Road at Burringbar will be improved.

There $555,000 will improve the road for cyclists as well adding more signs and rumble strips.

Kennedy Drive near Norman St at Tweed Heads South will get $786,000 spent to install a right turn lane, side road name signs, mid-block pedestrian traffic signals and move stop or give-way lines.