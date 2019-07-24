Tweed boast NRL fire power for Cutters clash

IN BLACK AND WHITE: Gold Coast Titans hooker Mitch Rein will be starting at hooker for the Tweed Seagulls this weekend.

IN BLACK AND WHITE: Gold Coast Titans hooker Mitch Rein will be starting at hooker for the Tweed Seagulls this weekend. Patrick Woods

GOLD COAST Titans players Ash Taylor, Will Matthews and Mitch Rein will be wearing the black and white at Piggabeen Sports Complex this weekend at the Seagulls hunt their first finals berth since 2014.

Taylor, who is transitioning back into the Gold Coast Titans side will play his second match of the season for Tweed after appearing in last weekend's win over the Capras.

The Titan scored a try, registered 300 kick-metres, had a try-assist, two line-break assists and one line-break during the win in the small Queensland town of Ilfracombe.

Lindon McGrady will play at fullback this week, to make room for Luke Jurd to continue in the halves.

That means live-wire Talor Walters will move to the wing.

Coach Ben Woolf moved centre Kody Parsons and winger-centre Ioane Seiuli into the pack against the Capras with great success and is expected to maintain the change on Sunday.

Kick-off for the round 19 clash will be on Sunday at 2pm.