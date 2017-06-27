Tweed Border hockey young guns claim state championship

Update - 2.40pm

Tweed Border's boys side has stormed home from three goals down to fall just short of Brisbane 1 in the Under-18 Men's State Championships' decider in Toowoomba.

Staring down the barrel at 3-nil at half-time, Tweed Border rallied in the second-half to slot two goals in a five minute burst as Callum Fitzpatrick hit the back of the net through a penalty corner in 26th minute before Thomas Courtney nailed a 30th minute field goal.

Despite looking likely to overrun their opponents in an inspired display, Brisbane 1 were able to hold on for a 3-2 win to claim the state title.

Original story: TWEED Border has proven age is no barrier for talent on their way to claiming the Under-18 Queensland State Women's Championship at Murwillumbah today.

With all but four of their 15 players under the age of 17 - including 14-year-olds Brooke Harvey, Georgina Munro, Jade Reid and Grace Young - Tweed Border took it to their older and more experienced Brisbane 1 opponents in a commanding 2-nil win.

Brisbane 1's youngest player was 16 in a side loaded with 17-18-year-olds, but they proved no match on the score sheet for the young Tweed Border side.

In a clinical display, Tweed Border showed its class from the opening whistle, with its young stars showing maturity beyond their years.

Jumping out of the blocks, Tweed Border hit the back of the net through Chloe Saddler in the first two minutes to put Brisbane 1 on the back foot early.

The side didn't relent and poured further pressure on their opponents. A perfectly taken penalty corner in the 14th minute was slotted by Jesse Reid, which took the young side to a 2-nil lead.

Brisbane 1 was unable to make any impression on the scoreboard for the half, with Tweed Border holding onto their two goal advantage going into the break.

The contest was tight in the second-half, with neither side able to make an impression on the scoreline in a back and forward affair.

As intensity rose, Tweed Border and Brisbane 1 both conceded yellow-cards in the space of six minutes, with Munro and Brisbane's Ruby Harris entering the book.

Despite the pressure, Tweed Border expertly held onto their 2-nil lead to claim the title in front of their home crowd.