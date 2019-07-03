Menu
Tweed centre half Kendra Fitzpatrick makes a manoeuvre to avoid a tackle from Toowoomba player Lauryn Anderson. Toni Kelly Fleeton
Hockey

Five goal performance finishes state titles on a high note

Michael Doyle
by
3rd Jul 2019 4:03 PM
HOCKEY: Mixed results across three days of competition has led to Tweed Border placing seventh at last week's under-18 Queensland Championships.

The Tweed side were undefeated after the first day of competition held at Murwillumbah last weekend, defeating Toowoomba and Brisbane 2.

Tough results on the second day led the side to play Townsville on the final day of competition for seventh place.

The team finished the pool stages in fourth place out of five in Pool A, and faced off with the other fourth place side from Pool B.

A comfortable 5-0 victory over the Townsville side finished the championships on a high note for the hosts.

Trinity Ella was the star for the Tweed side scoring three goals in the win, while Kendra Fitzpatrick (pictured) and Jade Reid also scored.

Brisbane 1 team, who went through Pool B undefeated won the state titles in convincing fashion.

They scored three goals to nil in the final, defeating Fraser Coast.

hockey queensland championships tweed border hockey tweed sport
